Watermelon Retail Merchandising Contest Call for Entries

WINTER SPRINGS, FL – The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) invites all retail chains, independent retailers and commissaries to submit entries to their 14th annual Watermelon Retail Merchandising Contest. More than $10,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to top entrants, including $5,000 for the grand prize for winner. The second place winner will receive $2,500, third place will receive $1,000 and three honorable mentions will each receive $500. An additional incentive of a $15 gift card will be awarded to the first 25 entries.

Additional prizes will be awarded thanks to a new partnership with Tajín® for the 2022 season. The first 100 entries that include watermelon and Tajín seasonings in their in-store display submissions, or in their mixed merchandising tactics in social, digital, print and web marketing will each receive a $20 Amazon digital gift card.

NWPB’s partnership with Tajín will add to the chance for incentives for stores to enter and will increase the reach of the contest while offering retailers a great cross-merchandising opportunity. Fresh watermelons and Tajín – a chili/lime seasoning – are a perfect complement, as the flavor profile of watermelons combined with the ‘zing’ of Tajín creates a new eating experience for many consumers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to ‘add a little zing’ to our contest with Tajín,” said Juliemar Rosado, Director of Retail and International Marketing. “Watermelons and Tajín lend themselves to many flavors and cuisines. Cross-merchandising promotions are always a great opportunity to showcase more than one item AND the benefits of both.”

“We have partnered with the NWPB for several years,” stated Eric Patrick, Partnership Brand Manager. “Consumers always love the experience, and we look forward to seeing the creative displays and marketing efforts that retailers big and small will create this year. Watermelons and Tajín are a delicious combination, and these joint efforts create a ton of interest in both products.

The contest will start in July to honor National Watermelon Month and run throughout the month of August and is used by NWPB to encourage and identify retailers who are showcasing watermelon’s benefits including health, value and versatility.

To enter a promotion, retailers can submit their entry and photos, links, screenshots, etc., online, via email or postal mail beginning July 8, 2022. All entries must be submitted/postmarked by midnight Eastern on September 14, 2022. Visit: http://watermelon.org/Retailers/Retail-Contest for more information, including official contest rules and entry form, or email NWPB at retail@watermelon.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 800 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16 pounds in 2021. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly5.6 billion pounds in 2021. The United States exported an additional 375 million pounds of watermelon.For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.

About Tajín Seasonings

Industrias Tajín is a 100% Mexican company, leader in Mexico and United States markets in chili powder, and one of the most important in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. It has presence in more than 65 countries around the world. It was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín exports to the United States for the first time and Tajin International Corporation is established in Houston, TX, from where all the commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in the Central American and European markets in 2006.