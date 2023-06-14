Organic Melons from Morning Kiss Organic – Back by Popular Demand

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is bringing back a summer classic! Shipping from Mexico and California, organic mini watermelons, organic cantaloupes, and organic honey dew melons are now available from Morning Kiss organic.

“Get ready to savor the taste of summer,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “Organic melons are a great addition to the summer retail set and a fantastic way to boost organic category sales. We’ve seen a major increase in demand for organic melons and our growers have done an excellent job expanding the category.”

New this season, Morning Kiss Organic will be offering a new label option which includes a scannable UPC to guarantee the organic sale a check out. The labels feature Morning Kiss Organic’s new logo and are designed to stay adhered to the fruit despite temperature differentials. “With self checkout on the rise we wanted to provide our customers with a scannable option so they can trust they will get the organic sale,” says Czajkowski.

Morning Kiss Organic will offer organic melons through December and offers just-in-time inventory management to reduce loss to product spoilage. Melons can be banded with organic tape upon request to guarantee the organic sale at checkout.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.