Ocean Mist Farms Invests in Social Media Influencers for 2021-2022

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., is once again investing in partnerships with national influencers for the 2021-2022 crop year. Ocean Mist Farms will partner with The Real Food Dietitians, What Great Grandma Ate and Food With Feeling to create entertaining and educational content and expand the brand’s reach to new audiences.

“We are pleased to announce our influencer partnerships for the next 12 months, , which includes previous partners as well as some new faces as we continue to evolve our reach with our influencer program,” said Diana McClean, Senior Director of Marketing for Ocean Mist Farms. “This year, we will be expanding the program further with the addition of more TikTok influencers over the next few months. We’re excited to have this additional engaging platform to share our brand story with shoppers.”

The influencer partners chosen cover a wide range of audiences. The Real Food Dietitians are registered nutritionists and dietitians who create credible and nutritious dishes, while What Great Grandma Ate and Food With Feeling are creating TikTok and Instagram Reel content to continue driving brand and product awareness across every platform.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on these partnerships, follow Ocean Mist Farms on social media or visit the website at: www.oceanmist.com.

# # #

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business based in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.