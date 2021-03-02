Ocean Mist Farms Purple Artichokes Are Here

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., announces the availability of their proprietary purple artichokes. This seasonal, limited addition to the Ocean Mist Farms artichoke family is a colorful variety selected for superior flavor and appearance.

Ocean Mist Farms proprietary purple artichokes are back. For nearly 100 years, Ocean Mist Farms has cultivated superior artichoke varieties in California. Tapping into this experience, they have developed a purple artichoke variety to enjoy alongside the lineup of other Ocean Mist Farms products and their traditional green varieties.

Characteristics of the Purple Artichokes include a vibrant purple exterior that when cooked may transform into shades of green and purple depending on seasoning and cooking method; the look and flavor of a Mediterranean old-world variety; tender, meaty leaves; and a rich, earthy artichoke flavor. This artichoke variety tends to grow towards the large and mediums sizes (rather than jumbo).

This year, Ocean Mist Farms is introducing a 4-count clamshell packed with size 30 (medium) artichokes. This is in addition to the loose artichokes with the tag (pictured above).

WHEN: Ocean Mist Farms expects the heaviest production period to be March 15 – April 30

WHERE: Grown in Castroville, California and available nationwide

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines.