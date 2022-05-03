Oppy Makes First-Ever Tech Investment in Bloomfield Robotics

VISALIA, Calif. — Initiating their partnership at the beginning of 2021, Bloomfield Robotics and the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce commenced trials of the tech in its California grape vineyards which revealed quick success. Just one year later, Oppy is investing in its first-ever technology venture.

Bloomfield Robotics proprietary FLASH camera is attached to a moving vehicle, such as an ATV or tractor, and as it moves through the orchard, takes pixel-by-pixel data. That data is then processed through its deep learning AI to forecast and manage yield down to the cluster level, detecting and measuring morphologic and phenotypic information to inform decisions and enhance the performance and health of every plant.

Currently underway in their second season and working towards commercialization, the duo are looking toward their next move as strategic partners.

“Grapes are just the beginning,” said Garland Perkins, who leads innovative efforts at Oppy as senior manager of innovation and sustainability. “We’re confident that we’ll roll this tech out into other categories in the near future — and with Oppy’s diverse portfolio, we have a wide array of applications to trial.”

While its forecasting capabilities provide significantly more data than in-field scouting, according to Perkins, the AI also helps strategically guide the grower’s commercial crop decisions with precise accuracy.

“We’re honored and excited to be working so closely with Oppy in an effort to further digitalize their crops,” said Mark DeSantis, CEO of Bloomfield Robotics. “Our team looks forward to supporting Oppy, a company that has grown and delivered fruits and vegetables from around the world for nearly 165 years.”

Oppy is a proud supporter of Bloomfield Robotics. “This valuable and strategic investment in our supply chain underlines our dedication to this technology,” concluded Perkins.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.

About Bloomfield Robotics

Bloomfield provides an easy-to-use, cost effective way to assess the health and performance of specialty crops, one plant at a time, with deep learning and imaging to customers across three continents. Go to www.bloomfield.ai to learn more.