Oppy Stands Out Among Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Proving its resilience in seasons of adversity, Oppy has been chosen as one of Canada’s Best Managed companies yet again. With this recognition, the grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce celebrates cultural and commercial growth in the face of recent global challenges.

The Canada’s Best Managed Companies program aims to inspire, celebrate and build a community of private businesses that are creating a better future. A leading business awards program recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies, it elevates the entrepreneurial spirit, determination and innovation of the private business community.

Oppy has been chosen for 21 consecutive years, and has been named to the program’s prestigious Platinum Club 15 times. Candidates for this award are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors and special guest judges. Reviewed for overall business performance, successful candidates also demonstrate leadership in areas of strategy; capabilities and innovation; culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as ‘best managed’ for so many years,” said Chairman, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson. “It’s especially meaningful this time around. We have persevered through extreme challenges in the last 12 months, and, like the rest of the industry, are bravely navigating our share of headwinds, between supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, weather events, inflation and more. It’s a credit to the amazing team at Oppy that we stand where we do today.”

Anderson describes a strong, well-articulated business strategy, executed by a group of produce professionals who care deeply about what they do.

“Now more than ever, we’re operating with a heightened sense of purpose,” Anderson said. “We recognize that when we’re achieving our full potential, we can positively influence the lives on both ends of our supply chain — from those who grow our fruits and vegetables to those who ultimately enjoy them.”

Meanwhile, with an eye to the future, Oppy is making new strides in innovation, including the recently announced Ocean Spray Happy Berry™ tabletop strawberry line and AI technology investment with Bloomfield, as well as UP Vertical Farms — the company’s first vertical farming partnership — which will go live this fall.

Anderson will participate in the Global Excellence Panel at the Canada’s Best Managed symposium on May 11, emphasizing the importance of innovation, culture and governance to a successful organizational approach.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Salesforce, Canadian Business, TMX Group and the Globe and Mail. This recognition follows other recent distinctions for Oppy including BC’s Top Employers, Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.