Fresh Del Monte’s Network Shipping Ltd. Offers Reliable Cargo Solutions to Wider Audience Amid Ongoing Supply Chain Issues

MIAMI- Network Shipping (NWS), Fresh Del Monte’s ocean logistics arm, continues to drive growth for Fresh Del Monte’s third-party services by further enhancing its platform through a rebrand that optimizes cargo space on Fresh Del Monte’s 13 owned vessels – offering tailored shipping solutions to a broader audience amid continuous supply chain pressures. The company’s recent rebrand improves its service functions with digital technology that better supports human interactions, including a renovated and easy-to-use interface that efficiently streamlines customer bookings and trade-lane information – while also offering six new fully cellular reefer box ships and renaming its four ‘smart’ routes to and from Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Peru, and the U.S. to raise awareness of endangered marine species.

“As disruptions in logistics and shipping continue to grow, the need to find agile and efficient solutions is greater than ever. Network Shipping is leveraging Fresh Del Monte’s resources, achieving an almost 100% on-time delivery rate, and responding quickly to ever-evolving market needs,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Fresh Del Monte. “We’re looking forward to offering our solutions to more people, giving them access to our robust, reliable distribution and logistics network that FDM customers have come to know and appreciate.”

Network Shipping’s value proposition focuses on providing the best solutions with a human touch. Operating as a hybrid shipping line/cargo owner, the boutique ocean logistics company understands the market pain points customers go through. “Amid the ongoing supply chain crisis, customers need a reliable partner. At NWS, our goal is to build extended products enabling better end-to-end solutions tailored to each customer’s needs,” said Francis McCawley, Head of Commercial at Network Shipping. “We don’t follow a ‘one size fits all’ model as we know each and every customer is different and equally important, no matter the size.”

​​“Our focus is to provide our customers with excellent service, integrated ocean and inland solutions, flexible last-minute changes, optimized route consultations, reefer expertise, and human interactions,” said Helmuth Lutty, Senior Vice President, Shipping Operations. “That’s what distinguishes us from the liner pack, everything follows our boutique ideology.”

NWS has exceeded expectations by turning 2021 into a record year both in revenue and cargo. Commercial cargo, which falls under Fresh Del Monte’s Other Products and Services segment, saw an increase in 2021 revenue by approximately 45% compared with 2020. Its strong performance continued into Q1 2022. NWS is outpacing its big shipping line competitors with an almost 100 percent on-time arrival rate versus the reliability between 26 to 50 percent for big shipping lines.

The company has also opened new agencies in the U.S., Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Peru to better serve customers. NWS aims to become a more proactive logistics partner in cold-chain solutions (i.e., cold storage at ports and cross-docking) and by enabling better end-to-end solutions through the creation of extended products.

To learn more about Network Shipping, visit www.network-shipping.com. To learn more about Fresh Del Monte's services, visit www.freshdelmonte.com.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

ABOUT NETWORK SHIPPING

Network Shipping™ (NWS), a Fresh Del Monte company, is a boutique logistics company operating sea and land solutions for perishable cargo in Latin America and the United States for over 25 years. Network Shipping’s smart sea routes have virtually 100% on-time delivery and are a great cost-effective solution to ship cargo precisely where it needs to be. Commercial cargo falls under Fresh Del Monte’s Other Products and Services segment. To learn more about Network Shipping, visit www.network-shipping.com.