Three Cheers for Oppy in Celebratory Year of Canadian Honors

Vancouver, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Continually striving to raise the bar while growing the future of its business, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce is being honored three times over for its commitment to its people and community.

Firstly, Oppy has been selected as one of BC’s Top Employers for 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Honored in the province Oppy first called home, this annual program evaluates industry-leading organizations across a range of criteria, including workplace, benefits, training and community involvement, and those that offer progressive and forward-thinking cultures and programs.

“At the heart of Oppy, our driving force has been to foster an environment where our team members can thrive, in which they feel safe and respected, and where we are continuously working towards an inclusive environment for all,” said VP of Talent and Culture and Chief People Officer Satri Alpine. “It’s an honor to share how our company is being recognized in support of that purpose.”

Oppy was lauded for its work environment, including hybrid work options, health and family-friendly benefits, profit share program and employee support, development, and recognition initiatives, amongst others. Learn more about why Oppy was honored this year on the program’s official page here.

Also awarded Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ recognition for a third time, Oppy was recognized best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering high-performing corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage. This particular year also emphasized its criteria for companies committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a focus on employee engagement.

Announced in November 2022, this award will be accepted by Alpine at Waterstone Human Capital’s March 1 gala event. See the announcement here.

It was also revealed at the end of last year that Chairman, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson will be inducted into the Business Laureates of British Columbia Hall of Fame in May 2023 on behalf of JABC.

This honor recognizes BC business leaders whose efforts have shaped the province and exerted positive influence on the Canadian way of life, and those who stand to inspire leaders of the future. Members of the Hall of Fame have demonstrated unique vision, supported others in pursuit of their goals, led lives of integrity and built a legacy that will enrich the lives of those who follow. Learn more about this year’s inductees here.

“It comes as no surprise that John would be recognized in this capacity, we have so much to celebrate because he’s initiated purpose and inspired others to be their very best,” shared Alpine. “Congrats John, and congrats to everyone at Oppy for continuing to live out our promise each day. These accomplishments reinforce what people at Oppy already know — that it is a truly gratifying place to work, contribute and grow.”

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.