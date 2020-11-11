Pacific International Marketing Announces Greg Villalobos as Sales Executive & Commodity Manager

Salinas, CA – Pacific International Marketing has named a seasoned produce salesperson Greg Villalobos as Sales Executive & Commodity Manger. Greg joins Pacific after 25 years in sales for other industry leaders such as Mann Packing Co./Del Monte, Dole and Earthbound Farm.

Greg will be heading up the broccoli segment for Pacific, taking advantage of his sales experience in the retail, foodservice and wholesale sectors. Greg began his career in fruit and vegetable sales at Boskovich Farms and Ceres Fresh Foods where he served as a sales executive and commodity manager. He then expanded his management and sales skills by working at Mann Packing Co./Del Monte Fresh Co., Earthbound Farm and Dole Fresh Vegetables where he spent almost 10 years rising to the position of Senior District Sales Manager.

“I am thrilled to be at Pacific, which has always had a strong reputation as a customer-oriented company selling the highest quality fruits and vegetables,” Greg said. “Also, after the past 15 years with public companies, I am looking forward to returning to a family-owned business and helping them to increase sales in the broccoli category.”

Jeff Hyosaka, the Director of Sales at Pacific, said he’s excited to have Greg join the sales staff and take over as broccoli commodity manager. “Greg brings a wealth of experience and has developed close relationships over the years with the buyers and managers at a number of key retail, foodservice and wholesale accounts,” he said. “Greg is passionate about customer service and has already had an impact on sales.”

About Pacific International Marketing

Pacific International Marketing was founded in in the late 1980’s in California’s Salinas Valley by partners Dave Johnson and Tom Russell. They started their business with a vision to build a company that supplied the nation with the best row crops Mother Nature could offer. As a result, their vision has become a reality. Today, Pacific’s produce is grown using conventional and organic practices on over 25,000 acres throughout California, Arizona and Mexico – each growing region chosen for their ideal climate and fertile soil to ensure a year round supply of premium produce. For more information on Pacific, visit: https://www.pim4u.com/