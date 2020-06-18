Pandemic Shifts Grocery Shopping Habits

Elgin, Minn. –Coronavirus has changed the world and one of the most notable changes can be seen in the food industry. Regular grocery trips have been replaced by online ordering, trips to the food bank and restaurant takeout. How and where we eat has been changed for the foreseeable future and likely forever.

Grocery retailers continue to bend and flex to keep up with the changes and meet consumer needs. According to a recent study1, 89 percent of shoppers have made a change in how they shop. Online shopping with delivery or pickup has been one of the biggest changes with 27 percent more shoppers now relying on these methods. More shoppers are also opting for packaged fruit and at least 46 percent2 are buying larger packages to cut down on shopping trips. Early indicators show consumers will keep some of these online grocery shopping habits.

For supply chain partners like Honeybear Brands, they recognize retailers are working around the clock to keep shelves as stocked as best they can. “There were a few weeks where the grocery industry was trying to keep up with supply needs, but we are happy to see things normalizing. Apples are one of the most dependable items in produce and at a volatile time, we are proud and grateful for the experienced hands that keep the supply chain working seamlessly,” says Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “Access to fresh, nutritious food is critical, so we have been supporting foodbanks and charity partners across with country with fresh apples during this time.”

Shoppers are stocking up and ordering fresh fruits and vegetables online. The fruit and vegetable category saw an increase of more than 39 percent3 of online purchases versus the same period in 2019. With many shoppers predicting they will increase their online grocery shopping in the next 90 days and decrease their in-person visits to stores4, those habits could be changed for the foreseeable future.

Sources:

1U.S. Grocery Trends COVID-19 Tracker, FMI and The Hartman Group, April 29-May 10, 2020

2 Covid – 19 & Fresh Foods Performance, CP Category Partners, April 2020

3 Online Grocery Sales To Grow 40 Percent in 2020, Supermarket News, May 11, 2020

4 Resonate Flash Study, Win Big Media, March and April 2020