Parents Magazine Names Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar “Best Nuts” in its Food Awards 2021

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios is thrilled to announce its No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar flavor was named “Best Nuts” in the pantry category by PARENTS’ Food Awards 2021. The Food Awards highlight the best family-friendly snacks that launched this year.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar is a tart and tangy snack with an ideal balance of sour and savory. Additionally, with six grams of plant protein per serving, pistachios are a top choice for protein among other popular snack nuts. With a satisfying crunch and rich flavor, pistachios are a smart snack you can feel good about eating.

In determining the winners, PARENTS editors tested over 200 new snacks with a panel of 75 kids, from toddlers to young teens. The PARENTS’ Food Awards 2021 winners are comprised of 25 products, all of which contain nutrients, are low in added sugars, and don’t contain artificial sweeteners or synthetic dyes.

“We are honored to be named Best Nuts by PARENTS Magazine. This accolade showcases the consumer demand to feed your family healthy and nourishing snacks,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “It’s a testament to the dedication and determination of everyone at Wonderful Pistachios to make delicious and nutritious foods that all can enjoy.”

This latest recognition adds to the growing list of accolades for Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors, which include a Good Housekeeping 2021 Healthy Snack Award for No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar, Delicious Living’s annual Best Bite Award for No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar, a Men’s Health Snack Award for No Shells Chili Roasted, a Health magazine Snack Award for No Shells Chili Roasted, and a 2020 SnackNation Insights Award for “Best Nut or Trail Mix” for No Shells Honey Roasted, among others.

Since launching No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar earlier this year, Wonderful Pistachios has continued to see record growth, further solidifying consumer demand for healthy and high-quality snacks. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are available at retailers nationwide and online, allowing consumers the accessibility to make healthy choices every day.

PARENTS’ Food Awards 2021 are featured in the September issue of PARENTS and on Parents.com/BestSnacks. Part two of the PARENTS’ Food Awards 2021 will be featured in the October issue.

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit WonderfulPistachios.com, on Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, and Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios.