Paul Hemingway Joins Litehouse as Vice President of Marketing, Brad Horn Promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Litehouse, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, announced the appointment of Paul Hemingway as Vice President of Marketing and the promotion of Brad Horn to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The duo will collaborate with executives across the company to build on the leadership position of the Litehouse brand and drive retail growth for the company’s growing portfolio of emerging brands.

“The acquisition of brands like Sky Valley and Veggiecraft Farms,coupled with the continued impacts of the pandemic, have created new opportunities for us to shake-up our approach to retailer support and consumer engagement,” said Kelly Prior, President and CEO, Litehouse, Inc. “In their respective roles, Brad and Paul will focus on implementing new strategies and tactics that further synergize sales and marketing efforts company wide, while also supporting our multi-brand strategy and positioning and delivering on our employee-owner value proposition.”

Hemingway brings more than 20 years of brand marketing experience at leading consumer food companies, including J.M. Smucker Company, Coca-Cola and Wendy’s, as well as eegee’s, Abbott Laboratories and Kimberly-Clark. During his time at J.M. Smucker Company and Coca-Cola, he established long-term innovation plans to achieve revenue objectives, oversaw brand launches, including brand strategy, commercialization, retail sell-in and advertising, led commercialization and marketing plans for new offerings and managed strategic business relationships. In his new role as Vice President of Marketing at Litehouse, he will focus on driving growth for retailers by progressing brands like Litehouse, Veggiecraft Farms and Sky Valley that deliver products on the cornerstone of great flavor made with the best ingredients.

Horn joined Litehouse in 2020 as Vice President of Retail Sales, leading and overseeing the retail sales team. In his new position as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, he will focus on aligning sales and marketing efforts to best support Litehouse, Inc. strategy, innovation and product development, as well as channel and digital growth, including e-commerce, club and value added.

About Litehouse, Inc.

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. The diverse portfolio of Litehouse, Inc. brands includes Litehouse, Green Garden, Organicville, Sky Valley and Veggiecraft Farms, with products available through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, including meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com.