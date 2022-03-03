Eastern Produce Council’s Annual Gala “Casino Night” set for Saturday, April 9th

It’s been three long years, but the EPC’s John J. McAleavey Annual Casino Night is back and will take place on Saturday, April 9th, at The One and Only Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, NJ.

In 2019 the format of the night changed; The Ballroom, traditionally set for a sit-down dinner, was transformed into a Casino and was met with great success! There will be an extended Cocktail Hour/Dinner Buffet from 7-9pm, with the Casino opening its doors at 8pm. Adding to the night will be a DJ, Photo Booth, a Dessert Extravaganza, and more.

To purchase tickets, to learn about sponsorships, or to reserve an ad in the EPC’s annual ad journal, contact the EPC office at easternproducecouncil@gmail.com or 908-723-0645.

This annual event is the main fundraising effort of the EPC, enabling them to continue to support worthy causes and organizations in the produce industry and their community.

John McAleavey served the council as its Executive Director for 25 years, and after his passing in 2015, the event was named in his memory. This will mark the EPC’s 55th Annual Gala.

https://www.easternproducecouncil.com/event-4-9-22.php