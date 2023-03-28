Philly Port and Wholesale Market Provide Relevant Experience for 2023 Eastern Produce Council Leadership Class

The fifth Eastern Produce Council (EPC) Leadership Class toured the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market (PWPM) and Holt Logistics on March 21, 2023. “PWPM and Holt Logistics provide extremely relevant perspectives on crucial aspects of our supply chain,” said Susan McAleavey Sarlund, EPC Executive Director. “They are perfect spots to kick-off our program and we are really enthusiastic about mentoring our biggest class yet.”

The first stop on the tour was at PWPM with a presentation on the market’s history and function from John Vena, President of John Vena Inc. (JVI), after which the group walked the concourse to meet with various market merchants. Vena explained how the 700,000 square-foot facility was designed to be a live marketplace as well as a state-of-the art distribution center. “We operate the largest, fully refrigerated produce market in the world,” he said. “The design of this facility offers so much opportunity to our merchants and our customers. We offer a full range of fresh produce, protect the cold chain 100% and serve our customers around the clock 6 days a week.”

EPC’s 2023 Leadership Class visits Ryeco at the PWPM.

Standing (L to R): Anna Fagan, AeroFarms; Stephanie Tramutola, A & J Produce Corp; Alexis Sommers, F&S Fresh Foods; Christopher Scotti, John Vena Inc.; Mike Kominsky, Ventura Foods.; Karolina Sokolska, Hampton Farms; Max Pozzessere, Little Leaf Farms; Michael Hill, Nature Sweet; Jessica Sarter, Pulmuone Foods; Julie Barber, The Oppenheimer Group; Jack Christy, The Oppenheimer Group; Isaac Olivas, Fowler Farms; Tyler Davidov, Suja; Luke Palizay, Pacific Trellis Fruit; Joshua Minton, Frank Donio Inc.; Brian Arena, Four Seasons Produce Inc.; Kneeling (L to R): Jerry Scherwin, PennRose Farms; Chris Jacobsen, Silo; Jenna Vaccaro, Sugar Foods; Lauren Barczak, Procacci Brothers Sales Corp.; Susan McAleavey Sarlund, EPC; Eric Smith, John Vena Inc.; Nicholas Vargas, Wakefern Food Corp.; Nicolina Rutherford, Wakefern Food Corp.; Joseph Strumolo, Wakefern Food Corp.; Savannah Lloyd, Farm-Wey Produce Inc.

The group also visited Holt Logistics Corp at the Gloucester Marine Terminal in Gloucester City, NJ, where Sander Daniels, Marketing, explained the various facilities encompassing the Philadelphia port. Daniels pointed out the prime location of the port including the fact that it is adjacent to the second largest distribution center hub in the U.S. Daniels then escorted the participants on a tour of the Del Monte Fresh Produce facility at the port. During the tour, Russell Benson, District Sales Manager-North Region for Del Monte, discussed the process for several of the company’s imported products including pineapple and cantaloupe, and treated the class to samples.

EPC’s 2023 Leadership Class outside the Del Monte facility at the Gloucester City Port.

Standing (L to R): Nicholas Vargas, Wakefern Food Corp.; Jack Christy, The Oppenheimer Group; Savannah Lloyd, Farm-Wey Produce Inc.; Nicolina Rutherford, Wakefern Food Corp.; Jenna Vaccaro, Sugar Foods; Karolina Sokolska, Hampton Farms; Theresa Lowden, JOH; Joshua Minton, Frank Donio Inc.; Susan McAleavey Sarlund, EPC; Jerry Scherwin, PennRose Farms; Anna Fagan, AeroFarms; Mike Kominsky, Ventura Foods.; Julie Barber, The Oppenheimer Group; Michael Hill, Nature Sweet; Stephanie Tramutola, A & J Produce Corp; Jessica Sarter, Pulmuone Foods; Christopher Scotti, John Vena Inc.; Alexis Sommers, F&S Fresh Foods; Tyler Davidov, Suja; Russell Benson, Del Monte; Sander Daniels, Holt Logistics; Chris Jacobsen, Silo; Luke Palizay, Pacific Trellis Fruit; Eric Smith, John Vena Inc.; Kneeling (L to R): Joseph Strumolo, Wakefern Food Corp.; Max Pozzessere, Little Leaf Farms; Brian Arena, Four Seasons Produce Inc.; Lauren Barczak, Procacci Brothers Sales Corp.; Isaac Olivas, Fowler Farms.

“This tour was a great experience,” said Savannah Lloyd, sales and category manager for Farm-Wey Produce in Lakeland, FL. “We got an inside scoop on how wholesale markets work at the PWPM. And, seeing the port was fantastic. I learned so much about how containers come in and are processed. I’d highly recommend this program for anyone interested in learning more about the different aspects of the produce industry.”

The EPC’s respected program delivers a dual-medium learning environment and includes various tours and classroom learning activities throughout the year. “Every year our participants gain new perspectives, connect with each other, and really form a great network,” said McAleavey Sarlund.

Participants selected for this year’s program include: Brian Arena, Four Seasons Produce Inc.; Julie Barber, The Oppenheimer Group; Lauren Barczak, Procacci Brothers Sales Corp.; Jack Christy, The Oppenheimer Group; Andrea Cutler, Michael Cutler Company; Tyler Davidov, Suja; Anna Fagan, AeroFarms; Michael Hill, Nature Sweet; Chris Jacobsen, Silo; Mike Kominsky, Ventura Foods; Savannah Lloyd, Farm-Wey Produce Inc.; Joshua Minton, Frank Donio Inc.; Isaac Olivas, Fowler Farms; Luke Palizay, Pacific Trellis Fruit; Max Pozzessere, Little Leaf Farms; Nicolina Rutherford, Wakefern Food Corp.; Jessica Sarter, Pulmuone Foods; Jerry Scherwin, PennRose Farms; Christopher Scotti, John Vena Inc.; Eric Smith, John Vena Inc.; Karolina Sokolska, Hampton Farms; Alexis Sommers, F&S Fresh Foods; Joseph Strumolo, Wakefern Food Corp.; Stephanie Tramutola, A & J Produce Corp.; Jenna Vaccaro, Sugar Foods; and Nicholas Vargas, Wakefern Food Corp. Also participating in the tour was Theresa Lowden, Vice President of the EPC and Executive VP, Produce and Floral at JOH.