Peru Supply is Strong for Index Fresh, with Peak This Month

Riverside, C.A. — Index Fresh is seeing peak volume of its Peruvian avocado this month, with volume up by 15-20 pct compared to last year. Avocados from Peru have been available since May and will continue to be in the market until September.

“Peru is at its peak in flavor as we enter the second half of their season. Index Fresh sources from multiple growing districts throughout Peru in order to provide customers with high quality avocados the entire season,” said Giovanni Cavaletto, Vice President of Sourcing at Index Fresh.

Consumers and buyers can expect consistency through the season with this large-sized Hass offering excellent eating quality and good dry matter. “Peru is a reliable supply of summer avocados for the US. Market, and their commitment to food safety is very high,” he said.

The California-based global avocado marketer noticed an initial downturn in buying habits in March with pandemic shutdowns, but have now rebounded well. Foodservice has also seen an upturn, from initially being down around 90% to around 30% now. Employees safeguards at harvest and at packing sites continue to be paramount for Index Fresh and its grower partners.

“We are also looking forward to the new plantings from the Olmos mega-irrigation project coming into production,” added Cavaletto.

For more information on the Peru season, visit indexfresh.com/avocados/regions/peru.

