Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association: Asparagus Production Woes for 2023

Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association discussed the asparagus industry 2023 production difficulties at their June 22nd, PAIA Board Meeting, in Miami Florida.

Unusual weather patterns in both Peru and Mexico have been a significant contributor to production and exports. Specifically, in Peru after 40 years without a cyclone, early March 2023, Cyclone Yaku reaches northern Peru. According to the National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Peru (Senamih), the climatic phenomenon is an unorganized cyclone that is «very abnormal» and has caused rainfall to increase disproportionately in regions that were predominately dry. In just one day, the affected regions have received a year’s worth of rainfall.

In addition, El Nino is officially here, its heavy rains have negatively affected asparagus production, harvest, and logistics in the north. Extreme precipitation has rendered approximately 40% or more of the fields to “regrowth” and delayed the harvest. This weather phenomenon of abundant rains has destroyed roads and created mudslides and floods making transportation impossible. In effected areas, cities have been declared a state of emergency wreaking havoc on transportation and causing major delays of logistics.

This weather phenomenon as it collides with El Nino weather conditions have increased growing temperatures to 80-95 degrees in some areas. Average temperatures during this time of the year range from 65 to 70 degrees. High temperatures stress production and trigger lower than expected harvests.

The asparagus import industry has seen a month over month 40% decline in production, the forecast / anticipated arrivals into the United States will continue be lower than expected for the next two to three months. The PAIA Association membership importers have their sights on a promising fourth quarter as production moves to the south, which has not been affected.

PAIA Mission Statement:

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) is an organization of US companies involved in the trade of importing fresh Peruvian asparagus within North America. We are committed to improving the process and present a united forum through which dialogue and progress is achieved. We represent the industry to the trade and focus on issues of political and logistical importance.