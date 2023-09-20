Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association Shares 2022/2023 Fresh Asparagus Statistics, Category Trends and Demographics Report

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) has released its 2022/2023 Fresh Asparagus Statistics, Category Trends and Demographics Report.

The USDA statistics report that of total imported quantities for 2022, the US imported a decrease volume of 13% year over year which is down from 2021. “Both Peru and Mexico have reduced imports in 2022, due to many contributing factors with mostly due to weather conditions. This decline in volume has continued into 2023 and has challenged industry and retailers,” states Priscilla Lleras, Executive Director of PAIA.

According to USDA/ERS, per capita consumption has revealed an increase in demand year over year for fresh asparagus. Furthermore, 2021 preliminary statistics have indicated that there is a 9% or .16 pound increase of consumption for fresh asparagus per person in the United States.

“Consumption forecast for the Midwest region of the United States has increased. PAIA encourages retailers to take advantage of the expected increase of consumer consumption,” says Lleras of PAIA. “According to Fresh Trends 2023, the Midwest region increase is up from 23% in 2022 to 31% in 2023. This type of increase creates opportunity for additional retail promotions with cross merchandising and value-added sales that will result in extra ring sales.”

“As an association, our importer members are working very closely with their customers to inform and supply volume information, as well as provide opportunities to promote and sell more asparagus,” adds Lleras.

The 2022/2023 Fresh Asparagus Statistics, Category Trends and Demographics Report is available on the PAIA website at: peruvianasparagusimportersassociation.com