Braga Fresh Creates Three New Positions for Growth

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh, home of Josie’s Organics, created three new positions to support multiple company departments and business growth.

Brenna Flynn is the new director of food safety and quality assurance, reporting to Richard Warsaw, vice president food safety and quality assurance.

Flynn joins Braga from Watsonville Produce Inc., Blue Ribbon Frozen Foods, Muzzi Family Farms where she was food safety director. Prior, she was a food technologist at Refine US. She holds a master’s of science degree in food microbiology from Cornell University and a bachelor’s of science degree in food science and nutrition, with a food science option from California State University, Fresno.

Shannon Yamada is the new senior director of product development, reporting to Kori Tuggle, vice president marketing and product development. Yamada has 20 years of consumer products marketing experience including brand management, new product development, market research, financial and business analysis, consumer advertising and promotion management at companies including Dole Fresh Vegetables, Naturipe Farms and Oberto Sausage Company. She holds a bachelor’s of business administration degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash.

Casey Mills has been with the company for six years and is being promoted to a new position as director of commodity management, reporting to General Manager Pete Cling. In his new role Mills will work in conjunction with the sales, cooling and harvest teams to ensure inventories are fresh and properly maintained to ensure the highest quality produce. He will also set the daily open market pricing for each commodity and make sure our harvest schedule matches demand.

“Casey is adept at following the markets closely but also anticipating changing markets while staying ahead of the curve,” Cling said.

Colby Pereira, COO, said, “Our continued growth is creating the need for new positions within the company. We look forward to the experience and perspective each of these talented professionals bring to Braga Fresh.”

For more information about the company, visit www.bragafresh.com.

About Braga Fresh

In 1928, Sebastian and Josie Braga started farming California’s fertile soil on what is now known as the Braga Home Ranch in Soledad, CA. Today, the third generation continues the family values of sustainable-organic farming. Braga Fresh sets aside 10% of farmland to beneficial habitat and has the goal of being carbon neutral. Now vertically integrated, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and process fresh vegetables and leafy greens through the Josie’s Organics and Braga Farms brands.