In Season – Fresh Peruvian Asparagus

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) members focus on quality, convenience and steady volumes throughout the season.

“The Fresh Peruvian asparagus season, always delivers,” declares Priscilla Lleras-Bush, Executive Director for PAIA. She adds, “PAIA importer members are consistently meeting the needs of the U.S. consumer. Consumers are looking for quality – Peru brings quality to the retailers’ shelves.

Lleras-Bush also points out how Peru brings consumers convenience. “Importers understand that the U.S. consumer is seeking time saving preparation,” she says. “PAIA importers innovatively deliver efficient cooking options to their retailers. Peru brings reliability. U.S. retailers know that PAIA importers will successfully come through on their commitments.”

Walter Yager, CEO of Alpine Fresh and PAIA Co-Chairman, states, “This year has proven the importance of nutritious products like asparagus and dealing with reliable supply chains. We remain focused on delivering high quality asparagus to U.S. household tables – having Peruvian asparagus is crucial to that goal. Peruvian asparagus guarantees a consistent supply of a great meal solution.”

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association has the most committed professionals in the asparagus industry. The PAIA membership’s collective experience, knowledge and determination are the exact components that have made PAIA and Peruvian asparagus the leaders in the industry. PAIA importers have the foresight and the stamina to understand that it takes a collective approach in order to shape and lead an industry.

Jay Rodriguez, CEO of Crystal Valley Foods and PAIA Co-Chairman, says, “This past year was certainly a test of resilience! As an industry, we’ve been able to thrive even under the most difficult of circumstances. U.S. buyers and consumers can be assured of the freshest asparagus from Peru. Whether consumers are buying online or at the store, Peruvian asparagus supplies shoppers with a variety of offerings, convenience and quality.”

The PAIA website provides a complete list of prominent industry leaders – quality importers and industry service providers. The website is a vehicle that offers information (In the News) and PAIA’s Category Management Plan which contains a wealth of information to help retail better analyze the fresh asparagus business. Within the Plan retailers will also locate the best buying trends, highlights and demographics that assist retailers in selling more asparagus. Retailers can obtain a copy from the association website. www.peruvianasparagusimporterassociation.com

The association plans to focus even greater efforts in 2020 on spreading the positive word to trade press, supermarkets and consumers concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus.

PAIA Mission Statement: The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) is an organization of US companies involved in the trade of importing fresh Peruvian asparagus within North America. We are committed to improving the process and present a united forum through which dialogue and progress is achieved. We represent the industry to the trade and focus on issues of political and logistical importance.