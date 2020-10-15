Arctic Apples Provide Fresh & Healthy Snack Option to Convenience Store Consumers

Summerland, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF), developer and grower behind the innovative Arctic® apple, has announced the launch of Arctic apple slices to the convenience store market.

Arctic apples’ fresh slices are available in 2 sizes and 2 varieties: Arctic® Golden (sweet) and Arctic® Granny (tart) in 10 oz. and 5 oz. bags. The sizes and packaging allow for an ideal “grab and go” option for convenience store customers looking for a snacking option that is exceptional tasting, fresh and healthy.

Arctic apple slices retain their fresh appearance and flavor long after conventional apple slices turn brown. Arctic apples use the apple’s own genes to “turn off” the enzyme responsible for making apples turn brown when cut or bruised. The result is a longer shelf life and an apple that tastes and looks better, which means less food waste from harvest to consumption.

“In providing shoppers with Arctic apples, we’re offering a solution for those looking for a healthy option, without sacrificing freshness and flavor,” said Bob Wilkinson, Director of Sales for OSF. “By partnering with Arctic apples, you’ll not only receive exceptional sliced apples, but also quality service from our dedicated team.”

OSF is a vertically integrated organization that manages all aspects of Arctic apples from the tree to the end-user, with approximately 1,350 acres of Arctic apple orchards planted in Washington State.

Arctic apples are created for those who believe wholesome foods are essential for a healthy lifestyle and are looking for fruits that are unmatched in quality, convenience, and sustainability. For more information, please visit arcticapples.com.

About Okanagan Specialty Fruits® & Arctic® Apples

Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF) is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, growing, processing and marketing of novel tree fruit varieties developed through bioengineering and other molecular tools. Based in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2020. OSF’s flagship product is its nonbrowning Arctic® apples. Arctic apples provide a sustainable solution to less food waste and improved apple consumption. For consumer information, visit www.arcticapples.com; for company information and partnership opportunities, visit www.okspecialtyfruits.com.