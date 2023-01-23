Pete Pappas & Sons Announces Strategic Hires

Pete Pappas & Sons, a Maryland-based fresh produce grower, shipper, distributor, and award-winning green business, grows their management team with a new General Manager and Director of Human Resources.

Anjanette Bizzarro joined as Director of Human Resources, bringing new ideas and enthusiasm to the position. She is highly passionate about the fresh produce industry, as well as human resources, and brings over 12 years industry experience.

Anjanette says, “I am excited to be a part of a company that has strong values, and cares for its employees and the environment. It is great to be able to work alongside the owners of this growing company.”

Derek Reich joined as General Manager, with 30 years of fresh produce warehousing and distribution experience. As GM, his focus on operations and strategic development will bring the company to a new level. Derek says, “I am thrilled to be a part of an effective team that believes that their employees are the key to their success, and has such an awareness of their carbon footprint.”