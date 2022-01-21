Produce for Better Health Foundation Reconvenes Industry Around Consumption For 2022 Consumer Connection Conference

This April, Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) will reconvene produce industry stakeholders, food system leaders, and top-tier consumer influencers for their annual Consumer Connection Conference, last held in-person in 2019. The 2022 event will take place April 18-20 at the Omni Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale, Arizona.



“We’re looking forward to gathering our community safely in-person this spring for this powerful business event,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, President & CEO, Produce for Better Health Foundation. “Consumption behaviors have changed drastically over the course of the pandemic. Coming together and staying the course to improve fruit and vegetable consumption is imperative. America needs fruits and vegetables now more than ever.”



The first industry marketing event of the year, PBH Consumer Connection Conference attendees will find inspiration for engaging consumers with daily plant-forward culinary explorations, networking events over several days also will allow attendees to engage in intimate high-caliber conversation with influencers, retailers, foodservice leaders, and marketers alike.



Most critical to the event’s success will be the business insights shared from the stage, inspiring attendees to put power to action in elevating fruit and vegetable consumption. This year, speakers will take attendees on a deep exploration of the power of habit and how we can harness new consumer behaviors. PBH’s Have A Plant® Ambassadors will address ways to create an inclusive culture through food, among other timely sessions.



The event will conclude with 1:1 VIP CONNECT appointments where retailers, foodservice and culinary leaders, as well as lifestyle and nutrition influencers will meet with Consumer Connection Conference sponsors to network, learn and collaborate on ways to boost fruit and vegetable sales and ultimately, consumption.



“While PBH will continue to provide online content throughout the year, nothing beats the power of in-person collaboration,” said Sharese Roper, Senior Director, Industry & Partner Engagement, Produce for Better Health Foundation. “Consumers need us more than ever to continue to guide their consumption habits. Join us to discover the best avenues for engagement through our community this spring in Scottsdale.”



The Consumer Connection Conference registration is now open. To learn more about becoming a PBH Partner, contact Sharese Roper, Senior Director, Industry & Partner Engagement at sroper@pbhfoundation.org or (302) 235-1013.