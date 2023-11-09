Produce Industry Veteran Chuck Sinks to Step Back – Sage Fruit

Chuck Sinks, President of Sales and Marketing for the Sage Fruit Company has decided to step back from his current role. Chuck is a produce industry veteran that has over 40 years under his belt, and more specifically, he has over 20 years’ experience in the sales and marketing of apples, pears and cherries. Over the past 20+ years, Chuck has been an integral part of Sage Fruit Company’s leadership and growth. We gratefully acknowledge his contribution and leadership as we have taken Sage Fruit to new heights during his tenure.

Chuck started his produce career at the Dole Food Company in 1984 as the assistant District Sales Manager in Kansas City. Over the next 20 years, he worked his way up to become the Vice President of Customer Relations. He left the Dole Fresh Fruit Company in September of 2001 and joined the Sage Fruit Company in early 2003 under his current title.

Over the course of his career, Chuck Sinks has built strong relationships within the retail sector. Chuck is both creative and innovative in his marketing strategies and his approach is truly one-of-a-kind. He is highly revered by his peers, colleagues, and business associates alike.

Starting on January 1, 2024, Chuck will step back from his role as President of Sales and Marketing but will continue to work for the Sage Fruit Company for the next two years in a reduced capacity. During this time, Chuck will transition to his retirement while assisting the transition of his role to the new leader of Sage Fruit’s Business Development and Marketing team.

Kevin Steiner who has served as a Senior Business Development Manager for Sage, has been promoted to fill Chuck’s role at the beginning of the new year.

The title, President of Sales and Marketing will be retired as Chuck steps back in January. While Kevin will take on these same responsibilities, the title of the position will now be President of Business Development and Marketing.

We are very proud of Chuck and his incredible dedication and contribution to our business and wish him well as he makes this transition in his life. At the same time, we are also very excited to have someone of Kevin’s caliber ready and willing to step into the role as our new President of Business Development and Marketing.