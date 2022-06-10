PROGNOSFRUIT 2022 to Take Place in Belgrade, Serbia, 3-5 August 2022

The Prognosfruit Conference is Europe’s leading annual event for the apple and pear sector, gathering growers from across Europe. After two successful online events in 2020 and 2021, Prognosfruit returns as an in-person event in Belgrade, Serbia, from the 3rd to the 5th of August 2022. Registrations are now open, and stakeholders and journalists are welcome to register via the Prognosfruit website.

Prognosfruit, the leading annual event for the apple and pear sector, will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from the 3rd to the 5th of August 2022, returning as an in-person event after two successful online editions. Registrations for Prognosfruit 2022, organised by WAPA in cooperation with Serbia Does Apples, are now open on the Prognosfruit website.

WAPA Secretary General Philippe Binard commented: “We look forward to welcoming back all Prognosfruit participants to our first live event since 2019. Prognosfruit 2022 and its three-day programme will provide a great platform for our delegates from the apple and pear sector to catch up in person after two years of online meetings”.

Julka Toskic (Serbia Does Apples) added: “It is our great pleasure to have the opportunity to host international and local delegates in Belgrade and show them the Serbian apple and pear sector. Our team will do its best to provide a memorable staying for all the delegates in our country”.

Since 1976, Prognosfruit has released the annual forecast of apple and pear production for the upcoming season. This year, the three-day event during which the report will be released will see representatives of the sector gather to discuss the Northern Hemisphere situation as well as global perspectives for apples and pears. Following the Prognosfruit Conference on August 4th, the delegates will have the opportunity to participate in a technical visit to the apple orchard of the company Atos Fructum, on the southern slope of Fruška Gora, on August 5th.

The draft programme of Prognosfruit 2022 and the online registration form to attend the conference are both available on the Prognosfruit website.