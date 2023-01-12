Pure Flavor Accelerates Expansion – Acquires DeTemporada Farms

Leamington, ON – With tremendous year over year growth fueling significant plans for expansion, greenhouse fruit & vegetable company Pure Flavor® announced the acquisition of DeTemporada Farms, a 25-acre greenhouse Bell Pepper farm located in Merlin, ON.

“We are excited to announce the addition of DeTemporada Farms to our family”, said Jamie Moracci, President. “Increasing our owned acreage helps facilitate our growth alongside our grower partners and supports our strategy of scaling up our operations to drive efficiencies”, commented Moracci. The company’s strategic investments are focused on solidifying its future as an industry leader.

Built in 2021 and located near the shores of Lake Erie, just east of Point Pelee, ON, DeTemporada Farms is in an area known for having a unique micro-climate that positively impacts the growing environment. Built using state of the art greenhouse technology, the facility will grow Red, Yellow, and Orange Sweet Bell Peppers. Expansion is already underway for the farms next phase that will be completed later this year.

“We need to strategically invest in our growth and with the acquisition of DeTemporada Farms, we are making a commitment to both our retail partners as well as our employees that we are planning for our future”, commented Jeff Moracci, Chief Financial Officer & Partner. Pure Flavor® is on a significant growth path to support their increased demand for fresh, greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables year-round. Future expansion plans beyond the DeTemporada Farms acquisition are ongoing to develop more regionspecific facilities as well as explore new product opportunities.

The addition of 25 acres of owned acreage to the company’s expanding portfolio will mean an even greater supply of fresh vegetables for its customers. This new acquisition is on top of the construction of Pure Flavor®’s new Phase IV 40-acre organic greenhouse in Leamington, ON that is nearing completion this month. Through its owned farms and family of growers, Pure Flavor® now manages nearly 1,000 acres of greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables.

