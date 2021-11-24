Inclusive Plant-Based Thanksgiving Menu Ideas

Pure Flavor Produce November 24, 2021

Thanksgiving is all about family, friends, football, and, of course, food. Across the country we’ll be gathering with loved ones to enjoy mouthwatering meals and great conversation. Whether you’re planning a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings or adding new alternative, plant-based Thanksgiving options to freshen up your menu or to accommodate your guests’ diets, there are so many ways to savor the flavors of this holiday.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means that if you haven’t already planned your Thanksgiving menu for this year, it’s time to sit down and figure out how to accommodate all your guests. This year, in addition to or instead of doing the traditional turkey dinner, why not try some non-traditional dishes? This is not only something to do in an effort to be more creative with your menu, but it is also a way to be more inclusive to those friends and family who have certain dietary restrictions.

INCLUDE A VARIETY OF FRESH VEGGIES

Regardless of what the main course is, you should make sure that there are plenty of vegetables on your Thanksgiving table. Fresh veggies provide a lot of essential nutrients and fiber. Fiber from vegetables will help fill you up without setting you back calorie-wise. They offer a wide variety of vibrant flavors that the whole family will enjoy. You can start by serving an appetizer of veggie grazing boards or charcuterie. We have put together some ideas for you with this Gourmet Veggie Platter, and Fall Floral Board. Both feature a mix of our snacking line and organic veggies that are colorful, crunchy and delicious.

