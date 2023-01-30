Pure Flavor Adds Industry Veteran Joe Sbrocchi to Leadership Team

Leamington, ON – With significant growth & expansion at the forefront of the company’s strategic plan, Pure Flavor® is pleased to announce the addition of produce industry veteran Joe Sbrocchi to the company’s leadership team as Senior Vice-President, Business Development & Strategy. Mr. Sbrocchi brings an impressive history of successes in a career that has criss-crossed between the vendor and the buying communities (Sobeys & Walmart), and most recently over the last 5+ years as the Executive Director & General Manager of the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG).

“We are very happy to add Joe to our leadership team. There is little that he has not seen throughout his stellar career in the produce industry. Joe is credited with a string of successes wherever his careers have taken him. Mr. Sbrocchi’s hallmark attribute is that he has always helped build synergistic teams that elevate operational dynamic well beyond what any organizational chart could ever indicate,” said Jamie Moracci, President. “Our growth and evolution are in need of just an individual such as Joe, we are thrilled that he is joining our team”, said Moracci.

“Pure Flavor® is absolutely poised for the future. With a strong leadership team focused on growth with recent moves, exhibit that they are only just beginning to scale quickly with strategic investments. I’m proud and humbled to join the Pure Flavor® family, it is an opportunity of which I intend to add value and purpose”, said Sbrocchi.

Pure Flavor® has evolved into a multi-national corporation with facilities throughout

North America. The company recently completed the acquisition of DeTemporada Farms, a 25-acre Bell Pepper greenhouse in Merlin, ON as well as completed the construction of its new Phase IV, 40-acre organic greenhouse and 210,000 sq. ft. central packhouse & distribution center in Leamington, ON.

Pure Flavor® will be exhibiting at the upcoming Global Organic Produce Expo (GOPEX) in Hollywood, FL January 30 to February which Joe Sbrocchi will be attending with the Pure Flavor® team. For those attending the show, stop by Booth #216.

To learn more about Pure Flavor®, please visit http://www.pure-flavor.com

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse fruit & vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise. We are the next generation of fruit & vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.