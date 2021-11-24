A Brighter Bites Thanks Partners and Donors This Thanksgiving

Houston, TX – This Thanksgiving, Brighter Bites would like to acknowledge and thank its many partners who make its programming a success for the 30,000 families served in cities across the country, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, Washington, D.C., Southwest Florida, and Salinas, CA.

Since January 2021, the nonprofit has distributed nearly 4 million pounds of fresh produce, much of which was donated from industry partners excited and eager to get their fruits and vegetables into the hands of families in under-resourced communities. In the elementary schools in which Brighter Bites serves, approximately 40,000 nutrition and physical education lessons along with produce activities were taught by teachers and supported by Brighter Bites staff. Additional culinary materials were distributed to students and their families through the Brighter Bites app, including thousands of recipes, tip sheets, and “how-to’s” to guide use of the produce at home.

“Our goal is to help more children and their families become lifelong produce consumers living healthier lifestyles,” said Amy Priebe, Sourcing Manager at Brighter Bites. “Thank you to all of our current produce partners, as we couldn’t do what we do for our families without your help.”

Brighter Bites is always looking for new and exciting fruits and vegetables to provide its families. If an individual or organization is able to assist with donating produce, please contact Amy Priebe, amy.priebe@brighterbites.org.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 40 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 475,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, Salinas and Southwest Florida. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.