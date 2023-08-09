Purpose, Produce and People are the Highlight of Wholesum’s Revamped Website

AMADO, ARIZ. – Wholesum, leading Fair Trade Certified growers and shippers of fresh, 100% organic produce is excited to announce the launch of its revamped website, the new wh.farm. With a fresh new look, the site reflects the brand’s growth in the organic produce space while embracing its stand-out elements – purpose, produce and people.

“This website revamp is much more than an aesthetic upgrade highlighting vibrant and modern elements of our brand, it is about inspiring connection with our audiences in a deeper and more meaningful way,” states Joanna Jaramillo, Marketing Manager.

As a central hub for all of Wholesum’s digital content, the site features brand new elements to appeal to its audiences. A new “Recipes” section provides usage ideas and inspiration for dishes consumers can make at home using Wholesum organic produce. The site’s “Where to Buy” section includes links to online retailers where Wholesum product is sold. For partners, a “Resources” section provides downloadable assets, product catalogues as well as the company’s annual conscientious company report detailing its yearly sustainability efforts and achievements. “We are also excited about the introduction of the Wholesum Blog where we can share deeper and authentic stories about the people behind the produce in addition to providing more in-depth education about our products and how they are grown,” states Jaramillo.

The website update comes at a great time for Wholesum, following multiple expansions of its high-tech greenhouse operations and increased focus on high-flavor, premium produce. More information and visuals of each product can be found on detailed product pages. Visitors can also learn more about the diverse growing regions where they come from.

“As a third generation family farming operation, our company has a foundation of evolution and innovation. Our website is a reflection of that journey,” states Ricardo Crisantes, Chief Commercial Officer. “It’s a space where we can further showcase how it is that Wholesum lives its purpose of nourishing a healthy world!”

Wholesum encourages all to take a peak at what’s new at wh.farm.

About Wholesum:

Wholesum is a third-generation family farming operation based in Southern Arizona and growers/shippers of Fair Trade Certified, 100% organic produce. With over 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been dedicated to creating a more noble food system that puts people and the planet first through responsible sourcing, equitable labor practices and environmental protection. Through deep industry knowledge and innovation, Wholesum is positioned as leaders in the organic industry and pioneers in fair trade produce. Through a combination of greenhouse and open field production, Wholesum provides a year-round supply of high-quality organic vegetables. More information is available at www.wh.farm.