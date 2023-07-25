Rave Apples are Rearing to Go this Season with Back2School America

WENATCHEE, Wash. – With zippy flavors and an attitude to match, Rave® apples will be all the “rave” starting in early August. Applewood Fresh™, Yes! Apples® and Stemilt are preparing for the upcoming apple season and encouraging retailers to do the same. Stemilt marketing director, Brianna Shales, shares Rave®’s positioning as the back-to-school apple and the brand’s partnership with Back2School America will give back to students and families in need while igniting apple sales for retailers early in the season.

“Rave® is rearing to do amazing things for the category as the first apple to harvest in the fall,” says Shales. “Its unique timing brings a premium apple to the market weeks before other varieties come off the tree. Rave® is only available for a limited time, so there’s no time to waste when it hits the market.”

Rave® is harvested starting in late July and goes to market beginning in early August. It’s grown by Stemilt in Washington, Applewood Fresh in Michigan, and Yes! Apples in New York. Rave® supplies are expected to increase over the last year and Stemilt is projecting a quality Washington-grown crop with good volumes and fruit sizes. Retailers can bring Rave® to store shelves from August through October to help give the category momentum as it heads into the prime fall apple months.

“Rave® apples can help fill the apple sales void that many retailers see when produce departments transition from summer to fall,” says Shales. “Because Rave® is available right as kids head back-to-school, our brand is partnering with Back2School America during its short season to support young students going back to school this fall.”

When someone chooses to buy Rave® apples this season, they will be helping provide 2,000 school supply kits to students in 6 major markets. Signage at the point of sale will help retailers celebrate the giving component, while Rave® will also be reaching media and influencers through a back-to-school themed campaign.

“Apples and education have always gone hand in hand so it’s fitting to bring the first new crop apple into the limelight with this Back2School America partnership,” said Shales. “Retailers have a great opportunity with Rave® to align with a feel-good brand fresh off the tree fruit, and great growers to make for a great kickstart to apple season.”

Rave® is a natural cross between the beloved Honeycrisp and MonArk apple from Arkansas. It hails from the University of Minnesota’s apple breeding program that developed Honeycrisp. It’s outrageously juicy, with a refreshing snappy zing that presents a balanced sweet to tart apple eating experience that will delight consumers with something new.

“Rave®’s Honeycrisp parentage brings a familiar, crisp crunch with a new snappy flavor to take any retailer’s apple category to the next level,” says Shales. “From the premium quality of this variety to its outrageously juicy and delicious flavors, we can’t wait to see what Rave® will continue to bring to the category.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.