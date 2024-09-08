Registration open for the Organic Grower Summit 2024

MONTEREY, CALIF. — Organic growers and organic industry producers are invited to register now for the 2024 Organic Grower Summit (OGS), presented by Western Growers and Farm Progress, slated for December 4-5 in Monterey, California. Gather with all facets of the organic growing and production community to exchange ideas, discover resources and gain insights on critical issues facing the industry.

“Growers need the opportunity to connect with other growers and industry suppliers,” said Matt Jungman, Farm Progress national events director. “We are proud to offer this to the organic community. With the busy producer’s time in mind, the OGS team’s goal is to pack crucial meetings, networking, resources and learning into two memorable, productive days.”

To be held at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, summit participants will receive admittance to all OGS 2024 activities. These include the opening reception, education sessions, ag tech reception and ag tech feature area, keynote presentation, Grower of the Year Awards presentation, breakfast, morning breaks and lunches, and the packed tradeshow. All activities are located within the beautiful, coastal resort destination. Registrants may now book their rooms at the summit venue in the official hotel block.

“The opportunity for Western Growers to partner with the Organic Grower Summit to provide education and best practices via panels is a key driver of continued organic growth,” said Walt Duflock, senior vice president of innovation for Western Growers. “By highlighting the role of ag tech, we help the organic community by connecting organic growers with potential partners for live conversations that are one of the most effective ways for growers and startups to effectively show off new technologies.”

In its seventh year, OGS is the only event specifically designed to bring together organic fresh produce growers with their service and supply chain partners for information, education and networking opportunities. Now powered by Farm Progress, the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America, the Organic Grower Summit has the added benefit of their West Coast editorial and events team to create an engaging and tailored show for organic growers.

About Organic Grower Summit

The Organic Grower Summit is a premier event that serves as a hub for organic producers and suppliers to come together and explore the latest trends, techniques and innovations in organic farming, now produced by Farm Progress. Connect with and learn more about Organic Grower Summit online at www.organicgrowersummit.com and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Thank you to the 2024 Organic Grower Summit sponsors and partners including Western Growers (presenting sponsor), Western Farm Press and Organic Grower.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation’s most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation’s annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at FarmProgress.com.