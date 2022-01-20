Sakata Seed America Welcomes John Lindbo as Senior Biotechnology Manager

Morgan Hill, California – Sakata Seed America recently announced the addition of John Lindbo to the company’s reputable and expanding Research Department.

As Senior Biotechnology Manager, John will be responsible for the management of the biotechnology team, which includes Marker Assisted Selection, Marker Discovery, and a new tissue culture lab for developing di-haploid lines in multiple crops.

“John will play an integral part in the Global Biotech Working Group at Sakata through collaboration with headquarters in Japan and affiliates in France and Brazil. His extensive knowledge and skillset in the biotechnology field will be vitally important to our efforts to increase capabilities in biotechnology and help Sakata to map the future capability of this function,” states Jeff Zischke, Senior Director of Research and Development at Sakata Seed.

John Lindbo has a PhD in Microbiology from Oregon State University. For his graduate thesis work, he genetically engineered plants to be immune to tobacco etch potyvirus infection defining the RNA interference approach to resistance. After completing his doctorate, he did a post-doc at UC Davis in the NSF-sponsored Center for Engineering Plants for Resistance Against Pathogens (CEPRAP).

In addition to his pioneering work in RNA interference, John boasts an extensive career in plants and biotechnology. Throughout his diverse professional history, John taught undergraduate biology courses at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington, worked as a Sr. Scientist for a biotech startup company, taught and researched virology as an Assistant Professor at Ohio State University Department of Plant Pathology, and worked as a research scientist at UC Davis Department of Plant Pathology. In 2009, he began work in the seed industry at Campbell’s Seeds managing the molecular marker program and labs. Following Campbell’s acquisition by HM Clause in 2012, he continued work at HM Clause, where he developed new tools, techniques, and traits for use in plant breeding.

“Sakata continues to pioneer innovation in seed breeding and technology. I’m excited and honored to join a team that is renowned in the market not only for their stellar breeding and genetic advancements, but for outstanding production, sales, and marketing support, as well,” states Lindbo, “I look forward to working and collaborating with a research team comprised of many impressive industry veterans.”

About Sakata Seed America: Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Sakata Seed America is a major research, seed production and marketing-distribution subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, established in 1913. Sakata Seed America serves as the headquarters for the North American operations. Sakata’s objective is to quickly and efficiently meet industry expectations for quality seed, innovative genetics and excellent greenhouse and field performance.