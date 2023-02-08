SEPC Announces 2023 Next Generation Leadership Academy Participants

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is pleased to announce the inaugural class of the Next Generation Leadership Academy, a truly unique leadership development program designed for up-and-coming leaders.

This year-long program will provide participants a unique approach to conscious leadership ideals and methodologies. Participants will develop and galvanize leadership skills and prepare to navigate industry challenges with a growth mindset. The Academy will feature virtually guided events as well as in-person programming events. This program will equip and prepare participants for future leadership responsibilities with content relevant to their leadership challenges.

The following SEPC members have been selected to join the 2023 Next Generation Leadership Academy:

Adam Brady of Shuman Farms

Drew Callaghan of RPE, LLC

Mary-Scott DeMarchis of Gotham Greens

Heather Hart of The Fresh Market

Clay Jones of Schraad Sales & Marketing

Chris Kaszanits of Southeastern Grocers

Ingrid Lozano of Del Monte Fresh Produce

Maclaren Oglesby of Sbrocco International

Leah Patterson of US Foods

Charles Sinks of Sage Fruit Company

Daniel Spivey of Sprouts Farmers Market

Matthew Zapczynski of Merchants Distributors

“We are very proud and excited to kick off our Next Generation Leadership Academy and honored to welcome such outstanding future leaders to our inaugural class. We have big plans that will help develop leadership skills and prepare candidates for future challenges. NGLA will provide clear goals and expectations, engaging and interactive learning experiences, and opportunities to apply new skills and knowledge – to take our industry to new heights. Congratulations to you all!”

~ Tim Graas, SEPC Chairman of the Board

The 2023 Next Generation Leadership Academy participants will be recognized at Southern Exposure on Thursday, March 2nd, during the Future Generations Celebration Dinner. Congratulations to each of these deserving candidates!

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 4,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.