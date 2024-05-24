SEPC Announces 2024 Member Scholarship Recipients

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is pleased to announce this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. They are proud to award 38 scholarships ($57,000) in 2024 thanks to the dedication of their members.
Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last (12) twelve months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants are then able to submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.
2024 Essay Topic:
This year SEPC is celebrating The Unseen Heroes – the men and women who serve our industry by plowing fields, harvesting crops, sorting produce, loading trucks, stocking shelves, and prepping meals. Some heroes wear camouflage, but within our industry they wear coveralls, work boots, gloves, aprons, hairnets, chef coats, safety glasses, and wide-brimmed hats. In your experience, how have you witnessed the unseen side of the produce industry? Also, what lessons have you learned from these unseen heroes, and how can you apply these life lessons to your own life?
SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive one $1,500 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and first preference is given to new applicants.
Congratulations to the 38 recipients of the 2024 SEPC Member Scholarship:
|Scholarship Recipient Name
|SEPC Member Name
|SEPC Member Company Name
|Colton
|Barton
|Jill
|Barton
|Jim Rash, Inc.
|Sebastian
|Cimino
|Jaime
|Cimino
|Always Fresh Farms
|Olivia
|Coufal
|Tom
|Coufal
|J&C Tropicals
|Lillian
|Davis
|Dan
|Davis
|Washington Fruit Growers
|Tahlia
|DiLaudo
|Dino
|DiLaudo
|Topline Farms
|Marco
|Dilaudo
|Dino
|Dilaudo
|Westmoreland Sales
|Jacob
|Eubanks
|Allen
|Eubanks
|Eubanks Produce
|Douglas
|Ford
|Kent
|Ford
|Taylor Farms TN
|Wesley
|Fox
|Donald
|Fox
|Walmart
|Mark
|Fuehrer
|Milton
|Fuehrer
|Michigan Fresh Marketing
|Kameryn
|Hawes
|Brian
|Hawes
|Ocean Mist Farms
|Maegan
|Heink
|Karl
|Heink
|Publix Super Markets
|Emma
|Jackson
|Rob
|Jackson
|Red Sun Farms
|Kristopher
|James
|Trish
|James
|Shuman Farms
|Morgan
|Jenny
|Brian
|Jenny
|B&W Quality Growers
|Lindsey
|Kastensmidt
|Matthew
|Kastensmidt
|Tom Lange, Inc.
|Isabella
|Lott
|Sloan
|Lott
|Bland Farms
|Gabrielle
|Matejowsky
|Sarah
|Matejowsky
|Sunkist Grower, Inc.
|Carter
|McCormick
|Melissa
|McCormick
|Alderman Farms Sales Corp.
|Mia
|Muniz
|Amanda
|Keefer
|Healthy Family Project
|Jadyn
|Murray
|Jeffrey
|Murray
|Delmonte Fresh Produce
|Kaylee
|Nelsen
|Sean
|Nelsen
|Fowler Packing
|Alexis
|Olsen
|Melissa
|Olsen
|US Foods
|Matheson
|Parker
|Brandon
|Parker
|Shuman Farms
|Haley
|Pilcher
|Alison
|Anthony
|Coastline Family Farms
|Madison
|Pilcher
|Alison
|Anthony
|Coastline Family Farms
|Tanner
|Rayfield
|Brian
|Rayfield
|Pennrose Farms
|Lowri
|Richards
|Gini
|Richards
|Monterey Mushrooms, LLC
|Aly
|Rooke
|Dave
|Rooke
|Wonderful Citrus
|Ethan
|Rose
|Brian
|Rose
|Flavor 1st Growers and Packers
|Carter
|Schwalls
|Jonathan
|Schwalls
|Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable
|Hudson
|Sherrod
|David
|Sherrod
|Southeast Produce Council
|Mason
|Shuman
|Mark
|Shuman
|Shuman Farms
|Riley
|St George
|Kimberly
|St George
|Dole Food Company
|Sophia
|Tanner
|Matthew
|Tanner
|Pacific Trellis Fruit
|Kasey
|Tipton
|Mike
|Tipton
|Schnuck Markets
|Avery
|White
|Johnny
|White
|Shuman Farms, Inc.
|Ethan
|Wood
|Tracy
|Wood
|Tom Lange Company
Thank you to all SEPC Member Scholarship applicants!
Visit SEPC’s website for more information about the SEPC Member Scholarship and others.
About Southeast Produce Council
The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow. Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com