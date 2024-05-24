SEPC Announces 2024 Member Scholarship Recipients

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is pleased to announce this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. They are proud to award 38 scholarships ($57,000) in 2024 thanks to the dedication of their members.

Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last (12) twelve months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants are then able to submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.

2024 Essay Topic:

This year SEPC is celebrating The Unseen Heroes – the men and women who serve our industry by plowing fields, harvesting crops, sorting produce, loading trucks, stocking shelves, and prepping meals. Some heroes wear camouflage, but within our industry they wear coveralls, work boots, gloves, aprons, hairnets, chef coats, safety glasses, and wide-brimmed hats. In your experience, how have you witnessed the unseen side of the produce industry? Also, what lessons have you learned from these unseen heroes, and how can you apply these life lessons to your own life?

SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive one $1,500 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and first preference is given to new applicants.

Congratulations to the 38 recipients of the 2024 SEPC Member Scholarship:

Scholarship Recipient Name SEPC Member Name SEPC Member Company Name Colton Barton Jill Barton Jim Rash, Inc. Sebastian Cimino Jaime Cimino Always Fresh Farms Olivia Coufal Tom Coufal J&C Tropicals Lillian Davis Dan Davis Washington Fruit Growers Tahlia DiLaudo Dino DiLaudo Topline Farms Marco Dilaudo Dino Dilaudo Westmoreland Sales Jacob Eubanks Allen Eubanks Eubanks Produce Douglas Ford Kent Ford Taylor Farms TN Wesley Fox Donald Fox Walmart Mark Fuehrer Milton Fuehrer Michigan Fresh Marketing Kameryn Hawes Brian Hawes Ocean Mist Farms Maegan Heink Karl Heink Publix Super Markets Emma Jackson Rob Jackson Red Sun Farms Kristopher James Trish James Shuman Farms Morgan Jenny Brian Jenny B&W Quality Growers Lindsey Kastensmidt Matthew Kastensmidt Tom Lange, Inc. Isabella Lott Sloan Lott Bland Farms Gabrielle Matejowsky Sarah Matejowsky Sunkist Grower, Inc. Carter McCormick Melissa McCormick Alderman Farms Sales Corp. Mia Muniz Amanda Keefer Healthy Family Project Jadyn Murray Jeffrey Murray Delmonte Fresh Produce Kaylee Nelsen Sean Nelsen Fowler Packing Alexis Olsen Melissa Olsen US Foods Matheson Parker Brandon Parker Shuman Farms Haley Pilcher Alison Anthony Coastline Family Farms Madison Pilcher Alison Anthony Coastline Family Farms Tanner Rayfield Brian Rayfield Pennrose Farms Lowri Richards Gini Richards Monterey Mushrooms, LLC Aly Rooke Dave Rooke Wonderful Citrus Ethan Rose Brian Rose Flavor 1st Growers and Packers Carter Schwalls Jonathan Schwalls Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable Hudson Sherrod David Sherrod Southeast Produce Council Mason Shuman Mark Shuman Shuman Farms Riley St George Kimberly St George Dole Food Company Sophia Tanner Matthew Tanner Pacific Trellis Fruit Kasey Tipton Mike Tipton Schnuck Markets Avery White Johnny White Shuman Farms, Inc. Ethan Wood Tracy Wood Tom Lange Company

Thank you to all SEPC Member Scholarship applicants!

Visit SEPC’s website for more information about the SEPC Member Scholarship and others.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow. Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com