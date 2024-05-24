SEPC Announces 2024 Member Scholarship Recipients

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is pleased to announce this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. They are proud to award 38 scholarships ($57,000) in 2024 thanks to the dedication of their members.

Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last (12) twelve months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants are then able to submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.

2024 Essay Topic:

This year SEPC is celebrating The Unseen Heroes – the men and women who serve our industry by plowing fields, harvesting crops, sorting produce, loading trucks, stocking shelves, and prepping meals. Some heroes wear camouflage, but within our industry they wear coveralls, work boots, gloves, aprons, hairnets, chef coats, safety glasses, and wide-brimmed hats. In your experience, how have you witnessed the unseen side of the produce industry? Also, what lessons have you learned from these unseen heroes, and how can you apply these life lessons to your own life?

SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive one $1,500 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and first preference is given to new applicants.

Congratulations to the 38 recipients of the 2024 SEPC Member Scholarship:

Scholarship Recipient NameSEPC Member NameSEPC Member Company Name
ColtonBartonJillBartonJim Rash, Inc.
SebastianCiminoJaimeCiminoAlways Fresh Farms
OliviaCoufalTomCoufalJ&C Tropicals
LillianDavisDanDavisWashington Fruit Growers
TahliaDiLaudoDinoDiLaudoTopline Farms
MarcoDilaudoDinoDilaudoWestmoreland Sales
JacobEubanksAllenEubanksEubanks Produce
DouglasFordKentFordTaylor Farms TN
WesleyFoxDonaldFoxWalmart
MarkFuehrerMiltonFuehrerMichigan Fresh Marketing
KamerynHawesBrianHawesOcean Mist Farms
MaeganHeinkKarlHeinkPublix Super Markets
EmmaJacksonRobJacksonRed Sun Farms
KristopherJamesTrishJamesShuman Farms
MorganJennyBrianJennyB&W Quality Growers
LindseyKastensmidtMatthewKastensmidtTom Lange, Inc.
IsabellaLottSloanLottBland Farms
GabrielleMatejowskySarahMatejowskySunkist Grower, Inc.
CarterMcCormickMelissaMcCormickAlderman Farms Sales Corp.
MiaMunizAmandaKeeferHealthy Family Project
JadynMurrayJeffreyMurrayDelmonte Fresh Produce
KayleeNelsenSeanNelsenFowler Packing
AlexisOlsenMelissaOlsenUS Foods
MathesonParkerBrandonParkerShuman Farms
HaleyPilcherAlisonAnthonyCoastline Family Farms
MadisonPilcherAlisonAnthonyCoastline Family Farms
TannerRayfieldBrianRayfieldPennrose Farms
LowriRichardsGiniRichardsMonterey Mushrooms, LLC
AlyRookeDaveRookeWonderful Citrus
EthanRoseBrianRoseFlavor 1st Growers and Packers
CarterSchwallsJonathanSchwallsSouthern Valley Fruit & Vegetable
HudsonSherrodDavidSherrodSoutheast Produce Council
MasonShumanMarkShumanShuman Farms
RileySt GeorgeKimberlySt GeorgeDole Food Company
SophiaTannerMatthewTannerPacific Trellis Fruit
KaseyTiptonMikeTiptonSchnuck Markets
AveryWhiteJohnnyWhiteShuman Farms, Inc.
EthanWoodTracyWoodTom Lange Company

Thank you to all SEPC Member Scholarship applicants!

Visit SEPC’s website for more information about the SEPC Member Scholarship and others.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow. Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com

