SEPC Now Offering Hybrid Experience During Southern Innovations

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) continues with preparations for Southern Innovations: Fresh on My Mind which will take place as scheduled, September 17 – 19, 2020, in Savannah, GA. As a solution to the challenge of connecting Southern Innovations Exhibitors in Savannah with their Retailers and Foodservice Members who are currently under travel restrictions, the SEPC is pleased to announce that their conference has evolved into a Hybrid Experience. Thus, they are offering the following added benefits:

Value Added Benefits for Onsite Exhibitors:

Realtime networking with offsite Retailers and Foodservice Members Expanded exhibitor audience with addition of hybrid element Tag labeling for both onsite exhibitors and virtual attendees for easier connectivity Virtual Lead Retrieval available for exhibitors to connect further Scheduling of virtual meetings to minimize conflict with onsite meetings Ability to host large group meetings and secure intimate meetings



Value Added Benefits for Offsite Retailers & Foodservice Members:

Realtime networking with Onsite Exhibitors at their booth Tag labeling for both onsite exhibitors and virtual attendees for easier connectivity Scheduling of virtual meetings to minimize conflict with onsite meetings

Collaborative Hybrid SEPC University Educational Sessions Available as both Livestream and On-Demand Ability to participate in Live Q&A

Webinar-style Keynote Panel Discussion Available as both Livestream and On-Demand Ability to participate in Live Q&A

Virtual sessions within our LINKS program Application process required



The SEPC is proud to expand their partnership with AGS Expo Services to create this unique virtual platform which still provides members with an intimate setting where they can develop and maintain those valuable connections they’ve come to appreciate through SEPC’s conferences each year.

“We are excited to offer this virtual platform as a value-add for our in-person event in Savannah. We feel it is a great way to expand our buyers’ attendance for the exhibitors who have registered to attend. We have had a longstanding relationship with AGS providing quality events for our members, and we trust them to help provide the best experience possible for those who cannot join us in Savannah, as well. The SEPC is working hard to bring the industry back together and continue moving in the right direction.”

~ David Sherrod, SEPC President and CEO

The AGS Expo Services Team will help guide both Southern Innovations Exhibitors and Retail/Foodservice attendees through every step of setting up their virtual profile and will also be onsite to ensure the security and success of each individual meeting.

For more information about registering for the Southern Innovations Hybrid Experience, please contact the SEPC Team at [email protected].

Whether you are able to meet with your SEPC family down in Savannah or remotely from your home office, the SEPC looks forward to connecting with you in the “Hostess City of the South”!

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 2,500 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting seproducecouncil.com.