SEPC Participates in Palmer Home for Children’s 11th Annual Radiothon

Millen, Georgia – Each year, the Southeast Produce Council looks forward to the blessings they receive by participating in the Palmer Home for Children Radiothon where listeners from across the state of Mississippi and beyond tuned in to hear stories and guest interviews from the 128-year-old nonprofit.

As part of their SEPC Cares initiative, SEPC issued a $25,000 matching gift challenge during Palmer Home’s 11th Annual Radiothon, hosted by SuperTalk Mississippi on July 13th. SEPC’s President & CEO David Sherrod spent his time on the air promoting the many facets of their partnership.

“I have always heard that if you make the world better for kids then you make it better for everyone. Our relationship with the Palmer Home is a true testament to that phrase. Over the years of our partnership, we have witnessed the fruition of plans becoming a reality through their new Wellness Center and the Hope Grows Garden. We couldn’t be more excited to see how God continues to work through the Palmer Home in the lives of the children and families they serve.”

~ David Sherrod, SEPC President & CEO

Congratulations to Palmer Home for Children on reaching and exceeding their goal, raising more than $367,558 for vulnerable children. SEPC is grateful to members for their continued support of this outstanding ministry!

Palmer Home for Children is a privately funded, faith-based organization that has provided superior care to vulnerable children for more than 128 years. Palmer Home provides campus care, foster care, family care, and transitional care to meet the specific needs of each child and family. The Whole Child Initiative, Palmer Home’s approach to care, emphasizes child development by focusing on five components: physical development, emotional healing, educational support, social health, and spiritual growth. SEPC partners with Palmer Home to coordinate efforts for children in need, including the annual Palmer Home Radiothon, Hope Grows Garden, and Ag Literacy Programs.

To learn more about SEPC Cares and how you can join the Southeast Produce Council in giving back to the community by educating others about the benefits of healthy eating and habits, visit seproducecouncil.com.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com.