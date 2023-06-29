Share the Season’s Best Cherries with Stemilt’s Newly Branded Kyle’s Pick Cherries

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Treat your shoppers with something special this cherry season: enter Kyle’s Pick® cherries. Stemilt reserves its biggest and best dark sweet cherries for this exclusive pack in the month of July that 4th generation, Kyle Mathison, promises is the summer’s top pick.

“Kyle is an icon in the cherry world with a passion for growing cherries that’s unlike anything you’ve experienced before,” says Brianna Shales, Stemilt marketing director. “Kyle’s Pick® is Stemilt’s way of sharing that same passion with retailers and consumers, now with a newly branded look to allude to the quality product inside! Its season is short and sweet, beginning and ending in July, and aligns with peak cherry season and the time to offer the best size, firmness, sugar, and quality cherries that will create lasting memories in consumers.”

The new design is intended to help set Kyle’s Pick® apart from the rest by incorporating messaging like ‘season’s best,’ passionately grown,’ and ‘dessert flavors’ and Kyle’s signature ponytail, overalls, and bolero tie. It’s a pack that merchandises quality to consumers and entices them to experience something special.

“The newly branded Kyle’s Pick® packaging will spread across all package types including pouch bags, top seal, and clamshells,” says Shales. “We wanted to give Kyle’s Pick® a new look to make him the center of the brand while enhancing the premium nature of the product inside,” says Shales. “Kyle’s mission is to build memory and trust with consumers so they continue to come back for more. That’s the promise that Kyle’s Pick® makes and delivers.

Stemilt reserves its top cherry varieties (including Skeena), largest sized fruits, and highest firmness and sugar standards for Kyle’s Pick® marked packs. Kyle grows cherries in beautiful central Washington, where warm days and cool nights combine with volcanic soils to create the perfect growing conditions for delicious, sweet cherries. Many of the cherries for Kyle’s Pick® come straight from Stemilt Hill in Wenatchee, Washington and are grown by Kyle himself.

“Stemilt takes the best of each day’s harvest to create sweet memories for shoppers, and a differentiation point for retailers to help cherry category performance,” says Shales. “We invite retailers to share the sweet flavors of Kyle’s Pick® with consumers this summer with a new, premium package.”

To showcase the new brand and start off Kyle’s Pick® cherries, Kyle and Tate Mathison highlighted the brand alongside this year’s crop of cherries in a recent video update. Kyle’s Pick® is available now from Stemilt.

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.