“Shopping for Good, Together We Give Back” Produce for Kids Campaign at Publix Provides 850,000 Meals

Fall Produce-Centric Cause Marketing Campaign Aligns With 15 Produce Partners

Reidsville, GA – Shopping for Good, Together We Give Back was the theme of Healthy Family Project’s annual Fall Produce for Kids campaign that took place September 20 through November 1 at Publix. Fifteen produce companies provided 850,000 meals* to the 35 Feeding America® network food banks in the Publix market area. This is the campaign’s 21st year and has raised more than $3.9 million for causes that support families and children in the communities in which Publix operates and helped provide more than 14 million meals to Feeding America partner food banks.

During the campaign, signs were positioned in more than 1,300 Publix stores near participating produce vendors. The signs featured QR codes leading shoppers to a free bi-lingual downloadable eCookbook with recipe inspiration, and nutrition tips featuring campaign produce partners. In addition, their products were prominently featured in weekly ads throughout the campaign.

“At Publix, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix director of community relations. “Our 21-year collaboration with Healthy Family Project’s Produce for Kids campaign aligns with this purpose.”

Produce partners supporting the fall Publix Produce for Kids cause-marketing campaign included: Acosta Sales & Marketing, Ayco Farms, Coast Tropical, Hero®, Del Monte Fresh, Fresh Express®, GT’s Living Foods, Mission Produce, nasoya®, SUNSET®, Marie’s®, Rainer, Red‘n Tasty™, Village Farms® and Wonderful® Halos.

The campaign sponsors were featured in a Healthy Family Project hosted Halloween themed Facebook Live cooking class and also highlighted in Healthy Family Project social media and e-newsletter content throughout October. Chelsea Leblanc, RDN, contributing dietitian at Healthy Family Project, showcased produce partners in an Instagram grocery haul.

“Through ongoing collaboration with our trusted produce partners and Publix, we have had the opportunity to make a real impact in the Publix communities over the years,” said John Shuman, founder of Healthy Family Project and president at Shuman Farms.

Feeding America estimates that 44 million people in the United States are food insecure. The produce partners aligning with this campaign are making an impact in Publix communities to fill this need through meals.

The campaign will raise funds for local Feeding America partner food banks including: Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Bank of North Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Inc., All Faiths Food Bank, America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Feeding America Tampa Bay, Feeding South Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feed More, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Food Bank of Abermarle, Fredricksburg Area Food Bank, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, MANNA Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of SE North Carolina, Treasure Coast Food Bank, and Virginia Peninsula Food bank.

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of member food banks.

About Healthy Family Project | Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.5 million to benefit children and families and provided 18 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates more than 1,350 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.



About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.