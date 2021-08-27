Shuman Farms Gears Up For Peruvian Sweet Onion Season

Reidsville, GA – Shuman Farms has RealSweet® high quality, premium sweet onions from Peru on hand and are currently making the transition from Vidalia® to Peru. Shuman began growing sweet onions in Peru more than 20 years ago to meet the year-round consumer demand for premium sweet onions. Peru provides the ideal climate, soil, and growing conditions and allows retailers to keep premium sweet onions on shelf from September to March.

The Peruvian sweet onion is very similar to the Vidalia onion in terms of taste, sweetness, and appearance, with the characteristic flat shape and yellow color that consumers recognize as a premium sweet onion.

Shuman Farms imports their sweet onions through the Port of Savannah which allows them to maintain a year-round, full-time workforce in Tattnall County, Georgia. In addition to the positive economic impact in Shuman Farms’ own backyard, importing sweet onions through the Port of Savannah helps to support over 497,000 jobs in the Southeast United States.



“I am proud of the product we grow in Peru and the contribution we make to the economy of Georgia and the southeastern United States,” said John Shuman, President and CEO of Shuman Farms. “Whether it’s from the soils of Georgia or Peru, we will always be committed to providing American consumers high-quality, healthy produce year-round.”

The quality of this year’s crop looks very good and will lend well to bag promotions throughout the fall. Shuman Farms will be executing several innovative marketing promotions this fall with their RealSweet brand in both the in-store and digital spaces. By partnering with likeminded brands across the produce department Shuman Farms will be offering consumers meal solutions which will ultimately drive sales throughout the store.

Shuman Farms will also continue to uphold its foundational pillar of giving back with specially marked pink RealSweet bags in October for breast cancer awareness and Feeding America® bags in November and December to shed a light on food insecurity in the U.S. In addition to POS and digital support of both programs, Shuman Farms will also make donations to the Breast Cancer Research Fund and Feeding America respectively.

“Giving back to the communities where our products are sold has always been an important aspect of our company,” Shuman continued. “It is at the core of who we are and what we believe. We are grateful to work with organizations making a difference across the U.S. and honored to support them in any way we can.”

Shuman Farms has started shipping premium RealSweet onions from Peru mid to late August and continue through March 2022.

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in southeast Georgia, family-owned Shuman Farms has been in the sweet onion industry for more than 35 years. Today, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower and shipper of premium sweet onions. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.