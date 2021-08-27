JOH Welcomes Michelle Kalicky, Account Executive, Specialty Natural

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is proud to announce that Michelle Kalicky has joined the team as an Account Executive in its Specialty Natural division. With a background in retail leadership and expertise in category management, Michelle is already making an impact with our clients and customers.

Having held various management positions with Hannaford Brothers and Whole Foods Market, Michelle has experience in growing categories and market share. One of her career highlights with Whole Foods Market was when she helped to lead, develop and execute the first-ever Amazon Prime sale. It was a huge success! Not only did the sale exceed 50% unit growth, but it also surpassed 100 million consumer impressions through the use of digital media, print and in-store collateral.

“We are thrilled to have Michelle join our JOH Specialty Natural team,” said Jim Walsh, EVP, Specialty Natural. “She has demonstrated capabilities in finance, strategic planning and relationship building. I know that she will be an invaluable member of the team who will help our clients and customers grow.”

Outside of the office, Michelle spends much of her time outdoors. From paddleboarding and biking to gardening, she is always open to new adventures! A landscape and night sky photographer, she considers herself to be a lifelong learner. Michelle can be reached at mkalicky@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.