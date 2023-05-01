South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hosts Eastern Produce Council Meeting

The Eastern Produce Council and South Carolina Department of Agriculture hosted their 51st consecutive meeting at TopGolf in Edison, NJ on Tuesday, April 27th.

Marianne Santo, EPC President and Category Manager of Wakefern Food Corp., expressed the council’s gratitude to the Department for making the trip to New Jersey to address the EPC membership and for their 50 plus years of support.

Katie Rees, Market Development Director for the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, was joined by Michael Cranford, also of SCDA, Weatherly Thomas, SC Specialty Crop Growers Association,

Pictured above are members of the EPC’s 2023 Leadership Class and EPC Board Members.

Denver Sandifer, SC Watermelon Association, and Ross Williams, VP of Fresh Packing and Business Development, Titan Farms, who all shared updates on their area of expertise.

Prior to the SCDA sponsored meeting, the EPC’s 2023 Leadership Class attended an informational and interactive seminar at TopGolf on Food Safety led by Meredith Melendez, from Rutgers University’s Cooperative Extension.

Up next on the EPC’s calendar is the Annual BBQ sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, May 23rd at Demarest Farm in Hillsdale, NJ, and their Annual Golf Outing at Fox Hollow Golf Club in Branchburg, NJ on Tuesday, June 13th. For further information, you can visit their website, easternproducecouncil.com.