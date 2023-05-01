South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hosts Eastern Produce Council Meeting

Eastern Produce Council Produce May 1, 2023

Pictured: Members of the EPC Board and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture representatives.

The Eastern Produce Council and South Carolina Department of Agriculture hosted their 51st consecutive meeting at TopGolf in Edison, NJ on Tuesday, April 27th

Marianne Santo, EPC President and Category Manager of Wakefern Food Corp., expressed the council’s gratitude to the Department for making the trip to New Jersey to address the EPC membership and for their 50 plus years of support. 

Katie Rees, Market Development Director for the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, was joined by Michael Cranford, also of SCDA, Weatherly Thomas, SC Specialty Crop Growers Association, 

Pictured above are members of the EPC’s 2023 Leadership Class and EPC Board Members.

Denver Sandifer, SC Watermelon Association, and Ross Williams, VP of Fresh Packing and Business Development, Titan Farms, who all shared updates on their area of expertise.

Prior to the SCDA sponsored meeting, the EPC’s 2023 Leadership Class attended an informational and interactive seminar at TopGolf on Food Safety led by Meredith Melendez, from Rutgers University’s Cooperative Extension.

Up next on the EPC’s calendar is the Annual BBQ sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, May 23rd at Demarest Farm in Hillsdale, NJ, and their Annual Golf Outing at Fox Hollow Golf Club in Branchburg, NJ on Tuesday, June 13th.  For further information, you can visit their website, easternproducecouncil.com.

Related Articles

Produce

Eastern Produce Council Hosts 47th Annual Golf Outing

Eastern Produce Council Produce June 20, 2022

The Eastern Produce Council hosted its 47th Annual Golf Outing on Tuesday, June 14th, at Fox Hollow Golf Club in Branchburg, NJ.  It was a beautiful day, shared with industry friends out on the links.  This year, the council went back to hosting the event on a weekday, as opposed to a weekend, and switched to a Lunch and Dinner format, versus Breakfast and Lunch which was well received, based on the strong turnout of players.