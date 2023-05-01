Trucco Expanding Distribution Center in New Jersey

Trucco, the globally sourced and nationwide distributor of fresh produce, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its distribution center located in Vineland, New Jersey. The company has received approval from city planners to add an additional 67,000 square feet to the building located at 2440 North Mill Road, where Trucco has been operating a sustainable, state-of-the-art facility for packing, storage, and distribution of its products, primarily kiwifruit, citrus, and blueberries, for the past five years.

As Trucco continues to grow, it requires additional space and refrigeration to meet increasing demand and to better serve customers. The expansion will add approximately 15,000 square feet of production space and about 50,000 square feet of refrigeration to the existing facility. As with the current facility, sustainability will be at the forefront of this project, which includes plans to outfit the center with solar panels, and numerous energy saving and water reducing technologies. Trucco also works with local farms to make sure all organic waste produced by the facility is composted and has robust recycling programs in place. These programs will be scaled to support the expansion as well.

Trucco CEO Nick Pacia is thrilled with the planning board approval and to begin construction. “We are proud to be investing in our operations here in Vineland, and we are excited to better serve our customers by expanding our packing and distribution capabilities,” Pacia said. “This expansion will not only benefit our company but will also contribute to the growth of the local economy.”

This expansion, along with Trucco’s dedication to quality, superior service, and strong partner relationships, will ensure that it continues to deliver a year-round supply of flavorful, nutritious products to customers large and small, as it continues to grow. Construction will be breaking ground soon and the expansion should be up and running by Q4/23.