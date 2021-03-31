Specialty Citrus Varieties Available for Spring Season

FOWLER, Calif., – As immunity-boosting foods remain at the top of mind for many families, the Bee Sweet Citrus sales team reports a strong supply of specialty citrus varieties to meet ongoing demand for fresh produce.

“Adding nutrient-rich foods, such as citrus, into your diet can help keep your body functioning at its best,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Director of Communications Monique Bienvenue. “From vitamin C to fiber, citrus fruits are a great source of immunity-boosting nutrients.”

Right now, consumers can look to Bee Sweet Citrus for numerous specialty citrus varieties such as Blood Oranges, Cara Cara Navels, Minneola Tangelos, Meyer Lemons and Grapefruit. While all varieties are nutritious, each variety comes with its own set of unique characteristics that are appealing to a wide range of consumers.

“Food has always played a major role in keeping people healthy, and if consumers are interested in supplementing their diet with fruits and vegetables – citrus is a great place to start,” stated Bienvenue. “Not only is our seasonal line a great source of immunity-boosting nutrients, each variety has its own unique flavor.”

All of Bee Sweet’s seasonal varieties cater to a wide range of consumers. Blood Oranges, Cara Cara Navels and Meyer Lemons beautifully compliment baked goods, while Grapefruit and Minneola Tangelos can act as a sweet, yet tart addition to seasonal recipes. From snacks to entrees, Bee Sweet’s seasonal varieties can meet the needs of the everyday shopper, as well as culinary professionals and health enthusiasts.

Bee Sweet’s specialty varieties are available in high-graphic bags and cartons. To learn more about specific varieties or to learn more about the company’s seasonal line, please call a sales representative at 559-834-4200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

