Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Mexico Supreme Court Ruling in Favor of U.S. Potato Growers

WASHINGTON — “Mexico’s Supreme Court released a final, unanimous ruling today on a case that puts U.S. fresh potatoes one step closer to finally gaining access to Mexico following nearly 20 years of negotiations. This decision is important for American agriculture and for positive bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico. USDA has worked for years on a resolution to this ongoing issue. It was something I prioritized as Secretary between 2009-2016 and one of the first issues I discussed with Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture when I returned this year. U.S. industry representatives estimate that implementation of full market access for U.S. potatoes could increase U.S. exports from approximately $50 million in 2020 to $150 million or more. We look forward to resuming bilateral technical engagements to finalize import requirements as soon as possible. With more certainty returning to U.S. trade relationships in 2021, U.S. agricultural exports continue to perform strongly and remain poised to continue at a robust pace. Decisions like this one today are important for long-term export growth.”
Related Articles
Mexico Drought is Taking its Toll On Limes
Maglio Companies Produce August 27, 2019
Mexico is experiencing a drought that is lasting longer than most expected it and it is causing long term effects on trees and lime supply. Currently, 70% of the harvest is being dumped because the limes are damaged, turning brown and are strong quality. …
U.S. Potato Industry Celebrates Mexico’s Supreme Court Decision Overturning Decades-long Ban on Fresh U.S. Potato Imports
National Potato Council Produce April 29, 2021
The ruling, cheered by the National Potato Council and Potatoes USA, marks the end of a decade-long legal process that began when Mexico’s potato industry sued its government to prevent competition from imports. …
NatureFresh Farms Introduces New Procurement Manager in Mexico
NatureFresh™ Farms Produce July 19, 2019
NatureFresh™ Farms announces and welcomes the newest addition, Paul Hulsbos, to their sales team as Procurement Manager based in Mexico. …