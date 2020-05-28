Sunkist Growers Celebrates the Return of Valencia Oranges, Summer Citrus

Valencia, CA – Sunkist Growers is transitioning into summer citrus, as most winter citrus varieties wind down. To celebrate the return of the summer season and Valencia oranges, Sunkist is launching a new campaign speaking to “the all-American summer,” the fruit’s immune-boosting qualities, and juicing nostalgia.

In the past several weeks, oranges have been one of the top sellers in produce. In a recent consumer survey, Sunkist learned that the most important factor when buying citrus is the high vitamin C content.

“Consumers are always interested in keeping their immune systems strong, and citrus is one of the easiest ways to consume this powerful antioxidant,” said Julie DeWolf, Director of Marketing Operations at Sunkist Growers. “The research also divulged that consumers greatly prefer purchasing domestically grown products when they are available, so we have developed a ready-to-go marketing campaign to continue to support the citrus category and to keep the U.S.-grown promotions going strong.”

High in vitamin C, Valencia oranges are the only U.S.-grown orange variety in the summertime, earning its title, “The Official Orange of the American Summer.” Grown in California, Sunkist Valencia oranges are available now through October, and will peak in availability in July.

“More and more, consumers want to know about the health benefits of what they’re eating,” said Christina Ward, Director of Global Brand Marketing at Sunkist Growers. “Through our social media promotions and digital events, we’re bringing nutrition and wellness information to shoppers everywhere. From our virtual ‘Facts from the Grove’ series, where our California and Arizona citrus growers answer frequently asked questions, to our easy at-home recipes, we’re squeezing the most out of summer citrus season.”

While the 127-year-old agricultural cooperative offers U.S.-grown grapefruit and lemons year-round, the California Star Ruby grapefruit is only available through July, and the Marsh Ruby variety will be available through October. An excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of vitamin A and fiber, grapefruit is a nutritious snack and a great addition to summer salads and cocktails.

Lemon and grapefruit volume are up this season, supporting the increase in demand for citrus. Custom promotions for the in-season California Star Ruby grapefruit have continued at various retailers nationwide, with increased activity in Giro and combo bags. In comparison, lemons sell most frequently in bulk and 2lb bag options.

To learn more about Sunkist summer citrus varieties, visit Sunkist.com.

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit, www.sunkist.com.