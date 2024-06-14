DiSilva Fruit Anticipates Robust Imported Summer Citrus Season for 2024

Chelsea, MA – DiSilva Fruit is excited to announce a promising summer citrus season, perfect for refreshing on hot summer days! Running from June through October, this year’s offerings will include a diverse array of high-quality citrus: Navels from South Africa and Chile, Mandarins from Peru, Uruguay, South Africa, and Chile, and Lemons from Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.

“Summer is a sneaky good time for citrus,” says Alden Guptill of DiSilva Fruit. “Early indications from our grower partners in the Southern Hemisphere show a strong season ahead with excellent opportunities for summer promotions. Citrus is more than just a delicious snack; it’s also an excellent way to stay cool when the temperatures rise!”

DiSilva Fruit is committed to providing consumers with the best quality and variety. This season, the company will offer Mandarins, Navels, and Lemons in convenient 3lb and 4lb consumer packages as well as standard citrus cartons. Additionally, Lemons will be available in both 5lb, 2lb and 1lb consumer packages, ensuring there’s a perfect option for every need.

Health Benefits of Citrus: Citrus fruits are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients. They are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, making them a healthy choice for families. Incorporating citrus into your diet can boost your immune system, improve skin health, and aid digestion.

Join Us for the Organic Produce Show and New England Produce Council Show: DiSilva Fruit will be showcasing our summer citrus offerings at the upcoming Organic Produce Show in Monterey, California, July 10th – 11th and the New England Produce Council show August 19th – 20th. Attendees are invited to visit our booth to sample the freshest citrus and learn more about our products and sustainable practices.

About DiSilva Fruit

DiSilva Fruit is part of the Arrowfarms family of companies, headquartered in Massachusetts. DiSilva Fruit’s products are available year-round in a range of customizable formats and innovative packaging solutions. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available.