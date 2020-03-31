SUNSET Drops a New Bomb on Snacking Category

Kingsville, ON – First came Flavor Bombs®, SUNSET’s first on-the-vine snacking tomato offering, then Sugar Bombs®, a grape tomato-on-the-vine. We all know good things come in threes and SUNSET® is reinvigorating the snacking category once again with their newest addition to the uber successful Bombs™ lineup of on-the-vine snacking tomatoes. Honey Bombs™ golden sweet cherry tomatoes-on-the-vine will hit store shelves this May and the results are sure to be explosive!

The Bombs™ lineup has also found its way in the culinary world, grabbing the attention of foodies, influencers and chefs. Bon Appetit celebrity Chef and YouTube personality Brad Leone visited Mastronardi Produce’s state-of-the-art greenhouse with nearly 60 lit acres of growing capacity in Coldwater, Michigan to film a segment for his hugely successful “It’s Alive” series. Viewers can see Mastronardi Produce’s impressive greenhouse growing operations first-hand and get an inside look into where their produce comes from. He also created a signature recipe using SUNSET® Flavor Bombs®.

To keep up with the insatiable demand for on-the-vine snacking tomatoes, the company has made significant investments to expand their infrastructure as well, most recently with the expansion of Green Empire Farms in New York, the largest single-build high-tech greenhouse in North America boasting 64 acres of lit growing capacity. The investments in expansion will allow for a significant increase in production of premium locally-grown greenhouse produce, especially during the winter months.

“Consumers can’t seem to get enough of our on-the-vine snacking tomatoes, so we’re excited to offer them another flavorful option that will take snacking to the next level,” shared Peppe Bonfiglio, VP of sales for Mastronardi Produce. “The investments in marketing and expanding our growing capacity are a reflection of the increasingly high consumer demand for the unbeatable flavor and quality of the SUNSET® brand.”

Click here to see the full “It’s Alive” video with Paul Mastronardi and Chef Brad Leone.

####

About SUNSET®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, SUNSET® grows and markets nationally recognized brands, including Campari®, Angel Sweet®, and Flavor Bombs® tomatoes. SUNSET® has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

To learn more about SUNSET®, visit sunsetgrown.com or read our past releases.