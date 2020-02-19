SUNSET Sprinkles Receives Global Recognition

Kingsville, ON – Tiny tomatoes, big results: SUNSET® Sprinkles® Tiny Mighty Tomatoes™ has been recognized on the global stage for its innovative packaging and branding. The product was awarded Best New Brand in the Food & Beverage category at this year’s PAC Global Leadership Awards.

“We know that packaging plays a large role in inspiring people to eat healthy, fresh food, and we take great care in designing our offerings to achieve that goal. We are truly honored that our efforts have been recognized once again by a committee of brand design and packaging experts from around the globe,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce Ltd.

Sprinkles® was developed to offer something different in the fast-growing snacking tomatoes segment. While the branding and design appeals strongly to kids as fun lunchbox “swag”, the unique tomato-shaped container is also sized for the perfect amount of tomatoes to top a salad. This approach has proven to be a game changer for the category, as initial sales for Sprinkles™ are highly incremental.

Like all SUNSET® products, Sprinkles® tomatoes were selected for their unparalleled flavor. The multi-colored tomatoes have a firm snap to their skin and explode with sweet flavor. The product has already received several awards, including a flavor award from the International Taste and Quality Institute (ITQI), and a Produce Business Innovation Award. Sprinkles® is available in both retail and foodservice formats.

About SUNSET®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Sunset® grows and markets nationally recognized brands, including Campari®, Zima®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. SUNSET® has been family-owned for over 65 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.