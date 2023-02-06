Superfresh Growers Volunteers 100+ Hours in 2022

Yakima, WA: Superfresh Growers® is proud to announce a busy year of giving back in 2022. The team gave 117 hours of company-sponsored volunteer time back to the community.

At the beginning of 2021, Superfresh Growers announced that they would be adding company sponsored volunteer hours as an employee benefit and a way to give back to the community. In addition to announcing this act of service, they also announced their new observance of Martin Luther King Junior Day as a company-paid holiday. “Just as our employees are encouraged to give back at work-sponsored events, we also want to ensure our teammates and their families have time on this important day to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, whether they do that through community service, personal reflection, or spending time with their families,” said Robert Kershaw, CEO.

Superfresh Growers at the 2nd Harvest Turkey Drive

As excitement grew for these volunteer activities throughout 2021, Superfresh Growers, and sister company DSG Logistics®, had a monumental year of volunteering in 2022! Thirty-five employees from both companies stepped forward at various times for a collective 117 hours of volunteering. “Our company-sponsored volunteer hours are focused around food security, education, military service, health, and recreation,” shared Cat Gipe-Stewart, Director of Marketing. “In 2022 we were proud to partner with Yakima Union Gospel Mission (YUGM), 2nd Harvest, and the Yakima Greenway for our volunteer efforts.”

Superfresh Growers teammates make sandwiches for YUGM outreach program

At YUGM, Superfresh Growers served lunches, volunteered Spanish translation services at the free medical clinic, organized medical donations, and made 600 sandwiches for their search & rescue team.

On Earth Day, Superfresh Growers collaborated with the Yakima Greenway to prune back blackberry bushes, clean up trash, and weed along the pathway. Employees brought their children to make it a family experience.

Superfresh Growers is already off to a strong start in 2023. “We are excited to add a new non-profit to our volunteering activities, Soldier’s Angels. We started with writing Valentine’s Day cards to veterans and active duty service members and will support them throughout the year. We have many veterans on the Superfresh team, and are pleased to spread joy to our military heroes,” describes Gipe-Stewart.

Superfresh Growers is grateful for their team’s commitment to giving back to the community. They hope to exceed their 2022 volunteering in 2023 with additional volunteer opportunities.