Syngenta Donates $12,050 to Local FFA Chapters

GREENSBORO, N.C., USA – Syngenta is donating $12,050 to local chapters of the National FFA® Organization to help support ongoing training and programming for future agriculture leaders and their communities.

“Syngenta understands the importance of innovation and community — from developing relevant and localized site trials at Grow More Experience sites across the country to donating $12,050 to local FFA chapters,” says Ann Vail, Syngenta customer event and trade show lead. “Donations like these continue to support students who are the future of American agriculture, providing them with education, resources and opportunities to further their involvement and passion for the ag industry.”

Dean Grossnickle, Syngenta agronomy service representative in Iowa, adds, “FFA played a huge role in my career. In addition to learning about different aspects of agriculture, being involved in FFA in high school helped me get out of my comfort zone and taught me to be a leader. Now that I am on the other side and get to work with FFA students, I’m able to benefit from their curiosity about the industry.”

The donation amount is determined by the number of visitors who attended field events hosted at Syngenta Grow More™ Experience and Golden Harvest® Agronomy in Action sites. Site hosts encouraged visitors to complete a digital registration form. For every form completed with a valid, personal email address, Syngenta donated $5 to that site’s designated local FFA chapter(s).

The Grow More Experience and Agronomy in Action site events continuously provide visitors with educational opportunities, including hands-on agronomic trials and product demonstrations. Supported by teams of local agronomic experts, each site exhibits the latest agricultural technology and products, showcasing how Syngenta seeks to accelerate innovation by addressing the local environmental and economic needs of growers.

